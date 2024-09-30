Salesforce Platform Architect
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you passionate about designing robust CRM solutions and delivering seamless user experiences? Epiroc is seeking a Salesforce Platform Architect to lead and take overall ownership of the design and integration of our Salesforce platform across global operations. In this role, you will shape our CRM landscape, minimize downtime, and drive innovation.
Your mission
As the Salesforce Platform Architect, you will ensure Epiroc's Salesforce platform is optimized, embedding best practices and sound design principles. You will lead platform development, manage the Application Maintenance team, and collaborate with stakeholders to drive CRM projects that ensure smooth integration and continuous improvement.
Your main responsibilities include:
* Own and oversee the design and architecture of the Salesforce platform, to meet business needs.
* Laise and coordinate with all relevant functions within the Epiroc IT organization to ensure alignment on vision and direction
* Manage solutioning work with the business stakeholders and guide the salesforce business analysts and application specialists
* Lead the discussions on integrations with the Global Integrations team, coordinating with the CRM Operations Manager.
* Lead platform development and maintenance initiatives that enhance user experience and increase overall efficiency.
* Work with cross-functional teams to promote best practices and innovative solutions.
* Participate in the Salesforce Platform Steering Committee.
Your profile
You are a solution-oriented leader with strong communication skills, a collaborative mindset, and a drive for innovation. You thrive in dynamic environments and are flexible in your approach, working well independently and within teams.
We are looking for someone who brings:
* 5-7 years of experience as a Salesforce-certified solution architect, developer, or administrator, preferably in a multinational setting.
* Experience working in global teams and projects.
* Knowledge of end-to-end business processes in Sales/Service organizations.
* Fluent in English, both written and spoken; additional languages are a plus.
If you're ready to drive impactful change at Epiroc, we'd love to hear from you!
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. International travel is required in the role.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
We encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is October 20, 2024.
For questions about the position, please contact:
Fredrik Lindahl, Global Marketing Digitalisation and Portfolio Manager, fredrik.lindahl@epiroc.com
