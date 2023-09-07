Salesforce Developer
Salesforce Developer, Commercial Solutions, IT
As a Salesforce Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing and developing the future of airline customer service experiences, for both our agents and our customers. You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into scalable, efficient, and user-friendly solutions. If you have 5+ years of experience in Salesforce development and a passion for building robust solutions to support customer service operations, we would love to hear from you.
Things you will do
• Develop and customize Salesforce solutions, primarily in Service Cloud, to meet the specific needs of our customer service operations.
• Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements, provide technical recommendations, and translate business needs into efficient Salesforce designs.
• Build and maintain custom objects, workflows, validation rules, process builder flows, and other Salesforce components.
• Design and develop custom Apex classes, triggers, Visualforce pages, Lightning components, and integrations to extend Salesforce functionality.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including business analysts, administrators, and end-users.
• Monitor and troubleshoot production issues, identify root causes, and implement timely resolutions.
• Stay up-to-date with Salesforce best practices, new features, and industry trends, and recommend innovative solutions.
• Assist in data migrations, data management, and integration projects, ensuring data integrity and system performance.
• Collaborate with Salesforce administrators and other developers to streamline processes and maintain data security.
• Document technical specifications, design documents, and development processes for future reference.
Qualifications
• Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field.
• Ideally (not mandatory!) 5+ years of hands-on experience in Salesforce development, with a strong emphasis on Service Cloud.
• Solid understanding of Service Cloud features, including case management, knowledge base, Live Agent, Omni-Channel, and entitlements.
• Experience with Service Cloud Voice, Sales Cloud and additional Salesforce modules is a bonus.
• Salesforce Developer certifications.
• Proficiency in Apex, Visualforce, Lightning Web Components (LWC), and Salesforce APIs.
• Familiarity with web technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and REST/SOAP web services.
• Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
• Agile practices and associated tools (Jira/Azure DevOps or similar).
• A positive, team-oriented mindset.
Deadline to apply is 21st of September, 2023.
About Us
We engage a Digital First mindset, encouraging a fail fast, learn fast environment with cross functional and agile teams focusing on fast delivery, quick iterations, and collaboration. We develop in-house products by using modern, innovative technologies allowing for freedom to bring in own ideas and creating a real impact. We offer an exciting setting surrounded by industry talent, where you are encouraged to challenge the status quo while simultaneously getting the support you need to develop your desired skills and expertise.
Last but not least, we are all travelers. We grow by making the world smaller. Our heavily discounted airline tickets will provide you, your family and friends the opportunity to discover the world at affordable rates! Så ansöker du
