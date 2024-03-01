Salesforce Business Analyst
2024-03-01
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are looking for
A Business Analyst with at least 3 years of experience working in this role within the Salesforce ecosystem. You will be joining our Salesforce Chapter Europe team of specialists, supporting a wide variety of product teams.
You are a self-motivated professional who likes to drive topics, taking responsibility as well as collaborating closely with business stakeholders, key users, developers, and architects.
With your skills and expertise, you will be an important part of the team, defining needs and recommending solutions that deliver value to the business.
You are already located in Sweden and do not need relocation from another country.
Who are you?
* An engaged professional with excellent communication skills, with the ability to understand enterprise problems and goals.
* You have previously gathered and documented requirements from business stakeholders.
* Experienced in business analysis, or you have similar relevant experience in a functional role.
* You have good knowledge of Salesforce best practices and recommendations and stays up-to-date with new functionality.
* You have experience with one or many of the following Salesforce areas / clouds - Sales Cloud, Experience Cloud, Commerce Cloud (B2B Commerce)
* Experienced working with an Agile mindset including writing User Stories with Acceptance Criteria as a technique to capture and articulate business requirements.
* You are already located in Sweden, we currently do not support relocations from other countries.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation, benefits and work life balance, which makes Volvo Group a great place to work:
* Volvo benefits such as yearly company bonus, Volvo profit sharing, Volvo company pension.
* Exciting business solutions you'll help to shape and design, collaborating with Volvo CE, Volvo Trucks as well as other divisions of the Volvo Group.
* Collaborate with like-minded people, enthusiastic about the Salesforce platform.
* A high performing team and a positive atmosphere where mistakes are welcome as part of the learning.
* Salary to be negotiated depending on experience and skill sets.
We draw strength from our diversity. And no matter what title you have, your voice is heard and your ideas matter.
Your possibilities to develop at Volvo Group are countless. Working at Volvo, you can explore career opportunities across our 12 brands, our 100 locations, and a large variety of professions.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Digital & IT is the hub for digital development within Volvo Group. Imagine yourself working with cutting-edge technologies in a global team, represented in more than 30 countries. We are dedicated to leading the way of tomorrow's transport solutions, guided by a strong customer mindset and high level of curiosity, both as individuals and as a team. Here, you will thrive in your career in an environment where your voice is heard and your ideas matter. Ersättning
