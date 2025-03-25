Sales Support Specialist
2025-03-25
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We are looking for a dedicated and technically-minded Sales Support Specialist to join our team. In this role, you will work closely with Area Sales Managers, technical support teams and the factory, to support the creation of tailored designs and offers based on customer requirements and specifications. You will be primarily involved in the technical aspects of the sales process, focusing on understanding customer needs and providing optimized solutions. rather than direct customer-facing sales.
Your responsibilities will include:
Reviewing customer requirements and specifications to ensure a clear understanding of their needs.
Collaborating with the technical support teams and the factory to create customer optimized offers.
Preparing and drafting technical offers.
Providing proactive support to Area Sales Managers, ensuring that all technical aspects of the sales process are addressed efficiently.
Troubleshooting customer queries with a technical mindset, identifying solutions and ensuring customer satisfaction.
Participate in technical clarifications with customers.
Close collaboration with Area sales manager in developing customer plans and technical material for key applications.
Join us and be part of a dynamic, collaborative team of 6, where you'll play a key role in delivering high-quality support and innovative solutions. Together, we'll achieve great things.
Qualifications for the role
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or a related technical field.
A few years of experience in a similar role is preferred, but recent graduates with a strong eagerness to learn and grow in a technical environment are also encouraged to apply.
Self-motivated, proactive, and capable of taking ownership of tasks and responsibilities.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively with diverse teams locally and globally.
A structured approach to problem-solving and delivering results.
Service-oriented, flexible, and committed to understanding customer requirements to provide the best possible solution.
Fluent in English with excellent communication skills.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators ' division is a global leader in technology that powers all industries towards an enegry efficient, productive future. For 140 years we have been trusted by industry leaders worldwide to develop solutions that solve their engineering challenges. Our factory in Vasteras, Sweden designs, manufactures and delivers large synchronous motors, generators and condensors, from standard to highly specialized designs. Our global footprint within ABB ensures delivery of dependable and robust solutions to diverse industries worldwide, even in the most challenging environments. Visit new-abb.com/motors-generators
Recruiting Manager Marco Lombardo, +46 767 74 72 14, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated). Welcome to apply the latest by April 15.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
Hydrovägen 10
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
