Sales Support Specialist
AB Tetra Pak / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2024-01-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Do you want to be part of a global and dynamic team providing Market Operations world class sales support expertise to grow the Parts and Maintenance business?
We are looking for a Sales Support Specialist with a strong business drive and communication skills to successfully support Market Operations to grow the Parts and Maintenance business according to the Market Operational Plan and 3 Year Plan Strategy.
You will act as a subject matter expert for the Parts and Maintenance category and collaborate cross-functional with the global Services and Market Operations.
This is a permanent position, and it is preferably based in one of the Tetra Pak locations in Europe.
What you will do
As Sales Support Specialist, you will focus on:
Drive activities and to support market needs according to the Market Operational Plan in collaboration with Market Operations and Services to grow and protect the Parts and Maintenance business.
Provide technical and commercial Parts and Maintenance category expertise to Market Operations in execution of Market Operational plans.
Provide technical and financial expertise to Market Operations in quoting advanced Parts and Maintenance products and services.
Provide Technical Support to Market Operations in Services solution pilot execution of Parts or Maintenance NPI.
Drive and/or support development and deployment of Parts or Maintenance local product and adaptation projects including management of pilots, market readiness plan and customer segmentation.
Ensure alignment and effective communication with the involved stakeholders internally (Services and Market Operations) and with external suppliers to successfully implement the offered solution.
Provide technical and commercial Parts and Maintenance categories sales support expertise to Market Operations according to needs in the market (e.g. pricing, documentation, trials).
We believe you have
A bachelor's degree in business, engineering, or operations management.
Minimum of 3 years of experience in Tetra Pak working preferably within product & portfolio management, customer management or operations management.
Knowledge in the Tetra Pak Service Portfolio is preferred.
Excellent English skills, both spoken and written.
You have a business-oriented mindset, possess strategic and analytical skills and an ability to work with a holistic view as well on a detailed level.
Also, you are an effective team player with excellent interpersonal, communication and presentation skills. We need you to have the ability to easily collaborate cross-functionally and build relations with people on all levels. Furthermore, you have an open-minded thinking with ability to listen to stakeholders, showing a high level of customer orientation, while being able to effectively drive for results.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-01-16
To know more about the position contact Fabio Dangelo at fabio.dangelo@tetrapak.com
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings Gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8363099