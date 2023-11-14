Sales Support Specialist
2023-11-14
Take your next career step at ABB with a global team that is energizing the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
ABB Motion Service, SSU Sweden is now looking for a Sales Support Specialist who will be the first point of contact for customers and business partners. Reporting to the Spare Part Manager and using your customer service skills and knowledge, you will aid the team by reacting to customer inquiries.
Your responsibilities
Handling of customer inquiries and providing quotations to our customers
Ensuring a positive customer experience by proactive communication and providing clarifications on customer questions related to the quotations
Coordinating with relevant resources to have complete ownership of the sales process
Providing first class internal and external customer support and service
Your background
Minimum two years of experience in similar roles
Experience with Office 365 and Salesforce, and preferably experience in Business Online (BOL) and working in SAP
An agile and proactive approach with demonstrated ability to take ownership of customer inquiries
A collaborative, driven and customer focused approach
Strong written and spoken communication skills in both Swedish and English
More about us
Recruiting Manager, Joella Mannerbro +46 730 60 66 52, will answer your questions on the position. Union representatives - Unionen: Hannah Norén, +46 706 34 03 46, Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47.
