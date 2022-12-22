Sales Support Specialist
We are looking for a Sales Support Specialist to our client in Västerås!
Description:
The primary focus is to support our global sales organization in achieving excellence in commercial policy and pricing in the entire sales process of robotics products, systems, and services.
You should be able and must like to be engaged in many activities in parallel and value the cooperation within the team as well as with your contacts with sales team and customers.
Support is versus the Front end sales organizations.
This role will:
• be responsible for a subset of countries within Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) market.
• define intercompany commercial conditions for products / design to order, order changes.
• Provide information regarding production status to the organization.
• Support Sales organization with price analysis and optimization for specific deals.
• End-to-End profitability evaluation.
Requirement for the role:
Good computer skills, technical or economic background, good communication, Able to work in team .
Good excel and Office tools required.
Good English language spoken and written is required.
Start: January 2023
