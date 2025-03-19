Sales Specialist - Power Quality Products
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika
2025-03-19
The opportunity
Join our dynamic team to drive success by crafting competitive bids with top-tier product mixes and strategic insights. You'll manage technical, financial, and project aspects, ensuring unbeatable prices and conditions. Your role includes timely documentation, risk identification, and insightful bid analysis.
Forge strong customer relationships, provide technical support, and evaluate vendors. Plan and execute impactful webinars and seminars to promote our products. Make a significant impact in an innovative, international environment.
How you'll make an impact
Formulating competitive bids, estimates, or quotations with the best product mix and technical/commercial considerations. Ensuring timely and detailed documentation, including accurate costs.
Managing the preparation of technical, financial, and project management aspects of bids, indicating prices and trading conditions.
Ensuring timely inputs for editing activities according to quality procedures. Managing external services for bid preparation.
Collecting and archiving offer/order documentation. Reporting bid status and analyzing reasons for tenders being lost or won.
Identifying potential risks in bids and contracts. Participating in the risk review process per Hitachi Energy policy.
Collecting and collating information needed for proposals, including technical and cost elements.
Establishing and maintaining customer relationships. Ensuring a positive customer experience and providing technical support during meetings.
Identifying potential vendors and evaluating supplier offers. Collaborating with supply chain management for subcontractor requests.
Planning and executing webinars and seminars to promote products to assigned customers/market.
Your background
You hold master's degree in engineering/science or equal and has some years of work experience.
Knowledge in bids and proposals.
Experience in power system, HVDC technology or any other related field would be meritorious.
Proficiency in both spoken & written English language is required. Swedish language is an advantage.
Attention to detail, self-starter, proactive, ability to learn, good interpersonal skills and result oriented.
You are structured, persistent and well-organized in your way of working and committed to customer satisfaction.
You are ready to work in an international and multicultural work environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
Recruiting manager Mohammed Aboobacker, mohammed.aboobacker@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107-38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
771 80 LUDVIKA
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika
