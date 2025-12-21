Sales Representative Sightseeing & Experiences
Red City Buses AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2025-12-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Red City Buses AB i Stockholm
Would you like to be our next SALES REPRESENTATIVE for Stockholm's leading sightseeing experiences?
For the 2026 season, we are looking for energetic and driven sales talents who want to join an international tourism company offering Hop On-Hop Off tours with bus&boat, and unforgettable cruise experiences.
About the role
As a Sales Representative, you will be the first point of contact for thousands of guests visiting Stockholm. You will work at key outdoor locations around the city, inspiring customers and helping them build the perfect day.
Your main responsibilities include promoting and selling our full range of products:
Hop On - Hop Off bus tours
Hop On - Hop Off boat tours
Archipelago experiences such as Pizza Cruises, Archipelago Cruises & Dinner Cruises
Tickets to museums, attractions and combo packages
The job is social, fun, fast-paced and perfect for someone who enjoys meeting new people from all over the world.
We are looking for someone who is:
• At least 18 years old
• Responsible, outgoing and confident
• A natural people person with strong communication skills
• Sales-driven and motivated by results
• Fluent in English (German, Italian, Spanish or French is a plus)
• Calm under pressure and solution-oriented
We offer:
• Seasonal employment May - October 2026
• High commissions, bonuses and sales competitions
• A fun, international and dynamic workplace
• Free or discounted access to many of Stockholm's top attractions
• Opportunities to try different roles and grow within the company
Selection is ongoing, and the position may be filled before the end of the advertising period. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22
E-post: sales.sth@enticon.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Sales Representative". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Red City Buses AB
(org.nr 556554-2353), https://www.redsightseeing.com/stockholm/
Skeppsbron 13, 111 30, Stockholm (visa karta
)
111 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Red City Buses AB Jobbnummer
9658299