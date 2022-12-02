Sales Representative
Are you passionate about creating new exciting relations and business opportunities? Do you have a soft spot for improving and deep-diving into existing business relations? Would you like to be part of a global bag company, that develop, manufacture, and distributes our own products?
Great! As Sales Representative at Sudio, you will lead the development of new (and a few existing accounts). You will work together with the CEO to optimize and expand our network of valuable partners worldwide.
Join the band!
We think you have experience from B2B sales or/and experience from the CE market and you still love the hands-on part of the job. That would be everything from setting up new partners and meet-and-greet the existing network. The job requires traveling and we see that you get energized from traveling . Organized and detail-oriented is characteristics we are looking for. A time-management extraordinaire and expert prioritizer. A cross-functional collaborator and strong communicator. Fluent in English (Swedish not required).
We foster an environment of true teamwork and enjoy bonding while breaking new ice together.
The job will require skills of:
Prospecting
Presentation
Deep product knowledge
Negotiation
Closing
Account management
P/L management
Territory management
