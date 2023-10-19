Sales Project Manager - View360 International
2023-10-19
Description
We are looking for a sales project manager for View360 who is fluent in either English, German, Spanish, French or Italian in speech and writing.
Do you feel that you want to change your environment to a more inspiring and exciting workplace?
Then you are warmly welcome to apply to our wonderful team.
About us
View360 is an international workplace with a lot of joy, good cohesion and where digital development is at the center. We are Europe's leading producer of virtual tours on Google. We offer our customers a digital experience of their business based on needs and conditions. We have very high ambitions and goals with our projects, but the most important thing is that we treat each other and our customers as really good friends
Areas of responsibility
B2B sales.
Budget responsibility.
Project management of photography opportunities in selected international cities.
Digital meetings.
Telephone meetings.
We are looking for a determined and passionate colleague who is driven by sales. We believe also that you are confident in yourself and have a well-developed business interest as well as good negotiation and communication skills. You enjoy customer meetings and can easily establish long-term relationships. To be successful in this role you need to be comfortable in a growing entrepreneurial organization with high ambitions. You also need to have a strong desire to develop the business together with your colleagues.
Finally, you need to be fluent in either spoken and written English, German, Spanish, French, Italian or Swedish.
If you have worked in sales before, it is of course good, but absolutely not necessary. It is above all your drive and your personality that are most important for your success.
Do you want to know more about the service? Please send an application & CV to apply@view360.se
• preferably with a picture.
We look forward to hearing from you!
