Sales & Order Administrator

Title: Sales and Order Administrator
Help Us Create What Can't Be Done
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success. As Sales and Order Administrator, you will have an integral part in ensuring we stay on top of the market and continue to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives
Why join our team?
We are expanding and focusing more on process development and therefore we need another amazing administrator to join our hard-working group. If you are a person that enjoys teamwork, a good laugh with a bunch of funny people (because that's what we are!) this might be the right place for you.
I'm sure you will thrive in our team if you enjoy working in a fast-moving company where different cultures work closely together.
What will this role achieve?
You will be the key link for our customers, connecting the dots between delivery and sales to secure a smooth information flow and keep our customers satisfied. Meaning securing a professional flow of information from the supply team in The Netherlands, all the way to our customers.
As a spider in our team web, you will have close cooperation with both customers and internal operations.
What will be the jobs scope & key deliverables?
Main focus is customer satisfaction.
You will secure that our customers know as much as possible regarding their shipments, our stock levels, stock movements between warehouses, and develop new improved ways of supporting our customers. In English within the organization, and in Scandinavian with our customer base.
Building relationship with both our team as well as our customers to make sure we are all aligned with the right products at the market through forecasts and following up with statistics together with your SCM Team Lead.
Handling both short time forecast, orders, and price information to our customers. You will monitor our supply situation together with your SCM Team Lead to secure alignment between forecast and orders in SAP and our Supply chain management system.
You will also within customer service support SENA Climate Solutions management, by following up customer service-related questions and topics.
What do we need for this role?
We need you to have good knowledge in excel, especially with Pivot and Vlookup since it is helpful in our tasks.
If you have experience from Order/Logistics/Customs and SAP that is also highly preferred.
You to be fluent in both Swedish and English.
To succeed in this role, you need to be:
Structured, efficient, have an eye for details.
Having good social and communication skills.
You enjoy customer service and making the customer feel as valued as they are.
You need to be driven, confident in your abilities, self-going, and mature.
Samsung is a fast moving company so to enjoy working with us you need to be flexible and appreciate working in a higher tempo.
Låter detta intressant?
Bra, skicka in ditt CV på engelska omgående. Tjänsten är baserad i Kista (Hybrid/remote). Bra villkor, tjänstepension (ITPK1) enl kollektivavtal samt generöst friskvårdsbidrag.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
