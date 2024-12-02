Sales & Operations Planning Lead
At Axis Communications we are passionate about delivering solutions for a smarter and safer world! The supply chain is a key enabler of Axis growth, and as we grow it is vital for us to develop our supply chain to support our growth ambitions. We are now embarking on a journey where we are developing and fully implementing the Sales & Operations process. We are now looking for a Sales & Operations Planning Lead (S&OP Lead) to join us in Lund, is that you?
Who is your future team?
Operations is responsible for Axis global supply chain, sourcing, industrialization and manufacturing. We plan and execute to meet customer demands. We work in close collaboration with manufacturing partners worldwide, we take responsibility for building and maintaining a supplier base with everything needed to manufacture Axis products. We ensure that our supply chain is reliable in terms of quality and environmental impact. The Sales & Operations Planning Lead is reporting to the Demand & Supply Director.
What will you do as a Sales & Operations Planning Lead?
The S&OP Lead is overall responsible for the success of the S&OP process. The Sales & Operations Process is all about how to facilitate a business process, creating pre-requisites, for business decisions, in and across multi-functions.
Your responsibilities will include:
* To manage the S&OP process steps in preparing, facilitating, documenting and communicating the different decision points in the process, to prepare for the next S&OP monthly cycle.
* To prepare for the Supply review meeting, Head regional S&OP meeting as well as the Executive S&OP meeting, reconciling supply to demand and understand the implication of the different scenarios.
* To develop and maintain supply plans that align with demand forecasts, ensuring product availability across the supply network.
* To ensure that customer requirements are met through monthly supply-demand balancing leadership as well as collaborating with key stakeholders including product management, demand planning, procurement, production and distribution teams to ensure efficient planning and execution.
* The S&OP lead role prepares and facilitates the S&OP meetings and make sure that all information is presented, decisions are made and there is execution plans decided on with clear owners and completion dates. The lead role ensures the decisions from the meetings are communicated to relevant functions as well as the S&OE process. The lead role is responsible to follow up on the actions.
* The S&OP lead role should continuously seek input from stakeholders on how to improve the process, to develop and maintain the S&OP process and to onboard new co-workers into the process and share best practices.
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for an experienced lead with a strong background in supply chain and process optimization. You collaborate well with others and are curious to learn and develop while contributing to happy customers and the success of Axis. You connect well with our company core values; Always Open, Think Big and Act as One. You are used to work in a fast paced and growing environment, have a flexible attitude but with a structured approach when putting plans into actions. You have a business-oriented mindset, with the ability to drive and develop processes.
We furthermore believe you have:
* Several years of experience working in the AXIS Supply Chain or equivalent outside AXIS, working specifically within S&OP and/or S&OE.
* Proven experience in managing process development with high focus on change management.
* A relevant education in the field or equivalent experience.
* An ability to build and sustain strong trusting collaborative relationships.
* Fluent English skills.
What Axis has to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits.
In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally.
Curious to discover more?
We have a host of places where you can learn more about Axis, our products, solutions, company culture, and what working at Axis is really like.
Check out:
Life at Axis blog
Engineering at Axis blog
Innovation at Axis
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Pernilla Jonsson +4676175241 Ersättning
