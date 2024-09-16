Sales & Marketing Controller - Gothenburg
2024-09-16
Our client is seeking a Sales & Marketing Controller to join their regional team based in Gothenburg, Sweden (Consumer Goods Region North). Reporting directly to the Controlling Director for Region North, this role will involve performing financial analyses and supporting various regional reporting, analysis, and control tasks.
The Sales & Marketing Controller is responsible for executing financial controls, including all aspects of profit center accounting, revenue and cost control, financial systems, and procedures in adherence with prescribed corporate policies and Business Unit guidelines. You will analyze financial performance and propose corrective actions to improve performance and support business targets and objectives.
We are looking for a team member that are not afraid to challenge the status quo, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We are always striving to improve our products and ourselves. If this aligns with your approach, we would love to hear from you.
The role
Generate and share financial reports.
Assist regional teams in tracking and addressing performance gaps.
Analyze and report on operational financial health.
Oversee local financial closing procedures.
Participate in regional financial closing activities.
Assist in financial planning.
Perform as-needed financial analyses.
Partner with sales and marketing to enhance business outcomes.
Comply with financial regulations and internal controls.
Provide training and assistance on financial software.
Track and monitor advertising and promotion expenses.
What we're looking for!
We are seeking a Sales & Marketing Controller with strong collaboration, communication, and presentation skills. You should be adept at building relationships with people at various levels of the organization. You are action-oriented, customer-focused, and self-driven. You have an affinity for numbers and systems and possess an analytical approach to drawing conclusions from given information, with the ability to effectively present your findings. Finally, you have a holistic perspective and a practical approach.
Your background
University Degree in Economics or Business Administration
3-5 years of experience in a similar role
Fluency in Swedish and English
Experience with SAP
Advanced in Excel
Power BI experience
Start date Oct 1, 2024- Mar 31, 2025
If you believe you're a suitable match, please don't hesitate to send in your application as soon as possible, as our selection process and interviews are currently underway!
About us
Nutshell Consulting focuses on providing full- service services for customers within the finance area. With us, the individual is at the center regardless of who you are - employee, partner, or customer. We are constantly on the lookout for new talents who want to create a change. At Nutshell, you are offered a competitive salary, great benefits, and a dynamic work environment where you can challenge yourself. With our network of experienced consultants, you as a customer get a perfect match for every assignment. We optimize your finance function with our comprehensive range of services for finance. We are here to support and improve your operations.
