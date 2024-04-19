Sales & Excellence BI Coordinator
SALES EXCELLENCE & BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE COORDINATOR
Would you like to work in an international environment where you'll make a difference every day? At Permobil, we're looking for game-changers to join us as we innovate for individuals and develop the world's most advanced assistive solutions.
At Permobil, the people who use our products come first. Our purpose is to create advanced assistive solutions that make the lives of adults and children living with disabilities more enriching. Our people are passionate about pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver innovations that improve lives. We are a sustainable and responsible business committed to continuous improvement, and our customers can trust us to provide market-leading solutions driven by insights-based clinical data.
Join our dynamic Commercial Strategy team as a Sales Excellence and Business Intelligence Coordinator, playing a pivotal role in enhancing customer-centric design within our systems. This multifaceted position is geared towards both strategic planning and hands-on execution, with the primary objective of supporting our sales teams through the provision of tools, analysis, and reporting that facilitate real-time insights and actions. As the liaison between technology and strategy, you will actively contribute to an informed sales approach, foster engagement, and ensure agility in the EMEA markets through the digital workspace.
Location: Close to Swedish sites: Kista or Sundsvall/Timrå
Key Duties
Collaborate closely with the Commercial Strategy team, contributing to tasks related to sales excellence, market access, and pricing
Provide essential support to sales and business processes, ensuring a culture of sales excellence is embedded within the organization.
Plan, organize, and execute training sessions to empower teams with the knowledge and skills related to our tools and processes.
Engage with stakeholders to collect business requirements, translating them into actionable insights.
Design, develop, and publish Power BI reports to deliver comprehensive data visualizations and analytics.
Maintain and enhance existing datasets and reports, keeping them aligned with evolving business needs.
Conduct thorough analysis on sales, customer, and product data to extract meaningful trends and opportunities.
Foster effective communication and collaboration with the IT team to address incidents and align technology solutions with business requirements.
Why Permobil is a great next step for you!
You'll make a difference. Every day
Everything we do leads to understanding and improving the lives of our users. Through our evidence-based innovation, we make a difference to people's lives.
You'll make your mark as part of our future
We collaborate with colleagues across borders to Innovate for Individuals. The impact you make personally could lead change around the world.
You'll feel welcome from day one
We're known for being great colleagues, who are collaborative, fun and at the cutting-edge. Everyone in the Permobil family cares as much as you do about making a positive difference.
Who you are
You are passionate, innovative, and ambitious. You want to make a difference for others and feel fulfilled when you can see the link between the work you do and positive improvements in the lives of others. You search out opportunities and are prepared to go off the beaten track to chase your dreams. You don't follow the herd - you find new ways of working and go where you see potential to make your mark.
To be successful in this role, you will need:
Bachelor's degree or higher in Business, IT, or a related field
Strong business intelligence skills with data analysis and Power BI experience
Excellent communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with stakeholders all around Europe
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a data-driven mindset
A "can-do attitude" and flexible attitude and last but not least want to have fun at the work!
More information
This is a temporary position for 12 months.
Please apply via our career page as soon as possible. We will conduct selection continuously, so send us your application today!
For additional information, please get in touch with Maria Myrén, People & Culture Business Partner, at maria.myren@permobil.com
For information regarding Permobil's Privacy Notice, please visit privacy.permobil.com
Please respect that we do not wish recruitment assistance or advertising, we decline calls from recruitment and advertising providers.
More about Permobil
Permobil founder Dr. Per Uddén believed that helping people achieve the greatest level of independence is a basic human right and, for over 50 years, Permobil has held fast to that belief. Permobil is a global leader in advanced rehabilitation technology, passionate about better understanding our users' needs and improving their quality of life through state-of-the-art healthcare solutions. Today, those solutions include power wheelchairs, seating and positioning products, power assist, and manual wheelchairs.
Permobil is part of Patricia Industries, a subsidiary of Investor AB, and is headquartered in Sweden. Permobil has 1600 team members in more than 15 countries around the world. For more information regarding the company's storied history and complete product line, visit permobil.com
Fun facts about us: One of our products was 1 of 100 best inventions in Time magazine in 2021https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2021/https://time.com/collection/best-inventions-2021/6112517/permobil-explorer-mini/
