Sales manager to sugoi Helsingborg
2025-05-20
Restaurant - Assistant manager
Municipality: Helsingborg
Scope: Full-time
Duration: Until further notice
Employment type: Permanent or fixed-term employment
Number of jobs: 1
About the job
Sugoi is a restaurant serving Japanese food. The company was established in 2011 and today
consists of 7 restaurants in the following locations: Väla shopping center, Kullavägen in
Helsingborg, Fabriksgatan in Lund, Nobelvägen in Malmö, Viktoriagatan in Landskrona,
Centralgatan in Höganäs and Järnvägsgatan in Helsingborg as well as our sister restaurant
Anette's in Väla.
Sugoi is a company that takes pride in providing our guests with delicious Japanese food and
sushi with eco-labeled fish at an affordable price. Cleanliness, efficiency, service and food at
a good price and the least possible climate impact is our motto.
We are now looking for a assistant manager who wants to work at Sugoi in jarnvagsgatan in
helsingborg.
As a person, you should be happy, meticulous and a quick learner, and have a genuine
interest in food and quality.To thrive with us, you are service-oriented and like a fast pace of
work. You have a natural aptitude for leading and inspiring others through job satisfaction
with a focus on results and goals. You understand the importance of being a good role model
and enjoy seeing your colleagues grow and develop. Your role as a sales manager means that
you work as a team with your colleagues to ensure that our guests have a world-class
experience. You have an overview of all areas of the restaurant, including the kitchen, cash
register and restaurant area, as well as the external environment around the restaurant. You
are responsible for planning, staffing, training and controlling the restaurant's operations.
Under the supervision of the restaurant manager, you learn the job and the business step by
step at the different stations and through our internal training courses.
Qualifications
• It is an advantage that you have previously worked with cash register or restaurant,
either in the kitchen, serving or bar.
• Hands-on experience in team leadership, scheduling, training, and operational
oversight.
• Clear focus on service, hygiene, and quality
• It is an advantage but not a requirement that you have experience working with sushi
or Japanese food
• You are a team player
• Learn quickly
• Is clean and knows how to handle food in a hygienic manner
• Can juggle many balls and handle stress
• Service-oriented and professional
• Take pride in your professional role and take initiative. The duties consist of cash
handling, serving, simple cooking and other kitchen tasks. It is important that you can
work cleanly and neatly at a high pace. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13
E-post: jarnvagsgatanhelsingborg@sugoirestauranger.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thota, Venkata Nagendra
jarnvagsgatan 9 (visa karta
)
252 24 HELSINGBORG Arbetsplats
sugoi Jobbnummer
9350733