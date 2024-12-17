Sales Manager Till Swegan
SWEGAN develops and delivers unique material solutions based on the company's groundbreaking GaN epitaxial technology. Are you a results-driven person with international experience and a strong interest in technology? Do you want to represent a leading company in the semiconductor industry with cutting-edge GaN technology expertise?Our customers include manufacturers of RF components and equipment for the aerospace, communications/radio base, and defense industries. Our materials are particularly suitable for high-voltage applications in the electric vehicle and solar cell industries, as well as similar fields. Our vision is to create a positive impact on the environment and reduce energy consumption through our energy-efficient GaN materials. Our goal is to become a world-leading player in the production of next-generation semiconductors!
Today, SWEGAN has 28 employees and is in a strong growth phase. Our headquarters and production facility are located in Linköping, where we work in close collaboration with both Linköping University and Chalmers in Gothenburg. We foresee continued strong growth and are looking for someone who wants to be an important part of our sales organisation!
As a Sales Manager, you will be responsible for driving revenue growth by developing and maintaining strong relationships with key clients in the semiconductor industry. You will collaborate closely with our technical team to understand customer needs and provide tailored solutions.
You will be part of our sales team together with the Director of Sales and sales assistants, but also collaborate with our CEO for business development and customer support. This is a key role who ensures that our plans and strategies are executed.
We currently have customers in Asia, North America and Europe, and our business involves long-term commitments for both parties. The position is located at our head office in Linköping and requires a relatively large presence here. As for complex technical issues, you will be well supported by our experienced technical team.
As a person, we are looking for a talent who is solution-oriented, independent, outgoing and self-driven, with a strong desire to build the company with us. You are skilled at creating new business opportunities, establishing long-term relationships, and building trust and confidence in customer dialogues.
At SWEGAN, English is the working language also internally in the company. We offer you an opportunity to make a significant impact in an exciting company and in the semiconductor fields, with the absolute forefront of technology! We are moving from start-up to scale-up, and our goal is to become a world-leading semiconductor manufacturer. Do you want to be part of our journey?
Key Responsibilities:
Business Development: Identify and create new business opportunities within the semiconductor market.
Closing contracts: Drive the opportunities to finalize signed agreements through negotiation of contracts and Terms & Conditions with the customers.
Customer Relationship Management: Build and maintain strong relationships with existing clients, understanding their requirements, and ensuring excellent customer satisfaction.
Sales Strategy: Develop and execute effective sales strategies to achieve revenue targets in cooperation with the Director of Sales.
Qualifications:
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering, Materials Science or related field.
Proven track record in technical sales roles or project management.
Strong technical interest
A strong understanding of technical products; experience in semiconductors or electronics is an advantage.
Excellent communication, negotiation and social skills.
Fluency in English, orally and in writing
Ability to travel as needed, we foresee an average of 30 - 40 days per year.
Does this sound like your next challenge? We look forward to receiving your application, latest the 12:th of january.
Sales Manager
