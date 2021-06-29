Sales Manager Sweden for Paper Automation and Digitalization - Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB - Försäljningsjobb i Vingåker
Sales Manager Sweden for Paper Automation and Digitalization
Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB / Försäljningsjobb / Vingåker
2021-06-29
Visa alla försäljningsjobb i Vingåker, Katrineholm, Finspång, Arboga
Visa alla jobb hos Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB i Vingåker
For the P&S Sales Team EMEA we are looking for a:
SALES MANAGER SWEDEN (m/f) for Paper Automation and Digitalization businesses
Tasks:
Drive customer satisfaction, new solutions, service and product sales in the region
Define sales and service strategy; identify & exploit sales opportunity for region
Lead local OTO (Opportunity To Order) project management and technical sales
Ensure that growth opportunities & profits are systematically discovered, exploited and optimized
Take regional business lead and drive sales. Build and maintain customer relationship
Bring the voice of customer into the organization
Systematically identify and exploit new business opportunities
Support market and gather competitor intelligence
Drive sales excellence: manage sales KPIs, product training and competencies
Support commercial and technical risk management
Support Project Management and order executions teams in the OTC (Opportunity to Cash) process
Collate customer needs/enquiry data and support applications engineering in offer preparation
Qualifications:
Bachelor/Master degree in Engineering, Automation/IT or comparable education with appropriate working experience
Minimum 5 years operative experience in B2B Sales of Automation solutions in the paper industry
Excellent communicator with team working skills, problem solving competence and ability to work independently and result-oriented
Excellent Swedish and English language skills (spoken and written) and willingness to travel international
Who we are looking for:
You have a strong focus on results and professionalism and can independently run your work towards set goals from a profitability perspective.
You are disciplined and responsible for your own work with the ability to independently structure your time. You are customer-oriented and ensure solutions that are in line with the customer's / production needs and follow up to verify good customer satisfaction.
You are a keen and driven person who possesses a natural relationship-building competence with good accessibility to the customer.
The position is part of the "Products & Service Center" located in Karlstad. Since the position involves a great deal of travel, you can have a starting point from another location.
You will report directly to the Sales- & Service Center Director.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31
Adress
Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB
Bruksvägen 6
64362 Högsjö
Jobbnummer
5835906
Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB / Försäljningsjobb / Vingåker
2021-06-29
Visa alla försäljningsjobb i Vingåker, Katrineholm, Finspång, Arboga
Visa alla jobb hos Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB i Vingåker
For the P&S Sales Team EMEA we are looking for a:
SALES MANAGER SWEDEN (m/f) for Paper Automation and Digitalization businesses
Tasks:
Drive customer satisfaction, new solutions, service and product sales in the region
Define sales and service strategy; identify & exploit sales opportunity for region
Lead local OTO (Opportunity To Order) project management and technical sales
Ensure that growth opportunities & profits are systematically discovered, exploited and optimized
Take regional business lead and drive sales. Build and maintain customer relationship
Bring the voice of customer into the organization
Systematically identify and exploit new business opportunities
Support market and gather competitor intelligence
Drive sales excellence: manage sales KPIs, product training and competencies
Support commercial and technical risk management
Support Project Management and order executions teams in the OTC (Opportunity to Cash) process
Collate customer needs/enquiry data and support applications engineering in offer preparation
Qualifications:
Bachelor/Master degree in Engineering, Automation/IT or comparable education with appropriate working experience
Minimum 5 years operative experience in B2B Sales of Automation solutions in the paper industry
Excellent communicator with team working skills, problem solving competence and ability to work independently and result-oriented
Excellent Swedish and English language skills (spoken and written) and willingness to travel international
Who we are looking for:
You have a strong focus on results and professionalism and can independently run your work towards set goals from a profitability perspective.
You are disciplined and responsible for your own work with the ability to independently structure your time. You are customer-oriented and ensure solutions that are in line with the customer's / production needs and follow up to verify good customer satisfaction.
You are a keen and driven person who possesses a natural relationship-building competence with good accessibility to the customer.
The position is part of the "Products & Service Center" located in Karlstad. Since the position involves a great deal of travel, you can have a starting point from another location.
You will report directly to the Sales- & Service Center Director.
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-29
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31
Adress
Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB
Bruksvägen 6
64362 Högsjö
Jobbnummer
5835906