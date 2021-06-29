Sales Manager Sweden for Paper Automation and Digitalization - Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB - Försäljningsjobb i Vingåker

Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö AB / Försäljningsjobb / Vingåker2021-06-29For the P&S Sales Team EMEA we are looking for a:SALES MANAGER SWEDEN (m/f) for Paper Automation and Digitalization businessesTasks:Drive customer satisfaction, new solutions, service and product sales in the regionDefine sales and service strategy; identify & exploit sales opportunity for regionLead local OTO (Opportunity To Order) project management and technical salesEnsure that growth opportunities & profits are systematically discovered, exploited and optimizedTake regional business lead and drive sales. Build and maintain customer relationshipBring the voice of customer into the organizationSystematically identify and exploit new business opportunitiesSupport market and gather competitor intelligenceDrive sales excellence: manage sales KPIs, product training and competenciesSupport commercial and technical risk managementSupport Project Management and order executions teams in the OTC (Opportunity to Cash) processCollate customer needs/enquiry data and support applications engineering in offer preparationQualifications:Bachelor/Master degree in Engineering, Automation/IT or comparable education with appropriate working experienceMinimum 5 years operative experience in B2B Sales of Automation solutions in the paper industryExcellent communicator with team working skills, problem solving competence and ability to work independently and result-orientedExcellent Swedish and English language skills (spoken and written) and willingness to travel internationalWho we are looking for:You have a strong focus on results and professionalism and can independently run your work towards set goals from a profitability perspective.You are disciplined and responsible for your own work with the ability to independently structure your time. You are customer-oriented and ensure solutions that are in line with the customer's / production needs and follow up to verify good customer satisfaction.You are a keen and driven person who possesses a natural relationship-building competence with good accessibility to the customer.The position is part of the "Products & Service Center" located in Karlstad. Since the position involves a great deal of travel, you can have a starting point from another location.You will report directly to the Sales- & Service Center Director.2021-06-29Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-31Voith Paper Fabrics Högsjö ABBruksvägen 664362 Högsjö5835906