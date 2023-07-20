Sales Manager Sustainability and Energy
AB Tetra Pak / Säljarjobb / Lund Visa alla säljarjobb i Lund
2023-07-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are looking for a Sales Manager Sustainability & Energy to join the North Europe Processing Sales Team to help continue our path of sustainable and profitable growth.
In this role you will be responsible for representing Tetra Pak within North Europe for Key Component business with new as well as existing customers and opportunities in all food categories with a particular focus on opportunities in energy saving.
This position is based either in Lund, Sweden, High Wycombe, UK or Dublin, Irland. You can be home based if based in UK or Irland, with support from the High Wycombe or Dublin offices. Or you can also be based in our office in Lund. You will be travelling approximately 30 % of your time to our customer sites within UK, Ireland and Scandinavia.
What you will do
As Sales Manager Sustainability & Energy, you will:
Map potential areas for focus on energy saving initiatives.
Develop value-based opportunities with selected customers or customer groups within the Food Industry.
Develop an energy-based sales strategy for selected customers and lead the execution of that strategy.
Interpret the customers' needs and ensure the Tetra Pak offer meets those needs.
Ensure that benefits and values are clearly understood, calculated, and conveyed to the customer.
Prepare quotations where appropriate.
Present proposals, benefits, and value arguments to customers.
Accurately manage your pipeline of opportunities so that Tetra Pak has a clear picture of volume and timing of new business.
Negotiate orders to achieve the expected selling price and margin.
Work closely with Tetra Pak channel partners to drive business growth.
We believe you have
Degree holder in the field of Engineering, Food Science or equivalent.
7+ years in working experience in sales management, preferably gained in Dairy, Food or Beverage Processing industries.
Experience of selling capital goods in a B2B environment.
Knowledge of dairy, beverage, cheese and prepared food technologies and industrial production.
Excellent interpersonal skills: You can easily build relationships, communicates with efficiency and are ready to transfer technical know-how.
Ability to prioritize and manage scarce resources appropriately.
Ability to challenge accepted habits and promote dynamic and positive behaviors.
Strong self-motivation, initiative-taker, flexible attitude.
Ability to develop and manage customer plans.
Good presentation skills.
Stamina and persistence.
Excellent skills in English, both written and oral.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-08-06
To know more about the position contact Kevin Lawler at kevin.lawler@tetrapak.com
.
Questions about your application contact Erika Bjerning at +46 46 36 1788
For trade union information contact Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gata (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
7977485