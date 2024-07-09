Sales Manager, Ikea Gallerian
Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-09
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB i Stockholm
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Uppsala
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Hej!
My name is Marina, I'm the Market Manager for IKEA Gallerian and I'm looking for a new Sales Manager to join our management team! Do you have an entrepreneurial spirit? Are you like us, obsessed with Billy, Strandmon and Jättebo and the rest of our lovely range of products? Do you live by the principle - customers come first, always, and they are always right? Then you're a great fit for us!
When you think about IKEA and our stores you think about the big blue boxes placed all over the world - in that regard Gallerian stands out. Being the only city store in Sweden we're leading the development for a new way to shop at IKEA and finding new ways to meet our customers. We've come a long way, but we're far from done. We need to find new opportunities to drive our profitability, provide growth and make Gallerian the first destination for home furnishing solutions in Stockholm downtown.
Who you are
You are a strong and experienced leader who leads through people with a gentle approach and is tough on business and leads by example. You are passionate about developing & inspiring your leaders & co-workers.
You have an excellent understanding of Life at home, you have a commercial hunger - taking the full Omnichannel approach in the local market, competition, and customers. You optimize the shopping experience to secure satisfied customers and increase sales and profitability in the growing environment of IKEA Gallerian.
You have
• 3-5 years leadership experience on a management level in an IKEA Market
• Competence in the home furnishing business and commerce.
• Strong people and management skills.
• Have good attention to detail, persistent, structured, and accurate.
• Ability to set budgets, implement action plans and follow up goals.
• Ability to manage different performance levels and behaviors.
Fluent in English, Swedish is preferable,
Let's be honest, your everyday with us will not look the same from day-to-day. It's impossible to describe everything but here is a description of what your everyday life may look like together with us, you'll:
• Deliver and lead the commercial action plan for IKEA Gallerian.
• Secure successful implementation of Country & Market priorities and the sharing and implementation of best practices and outstanding solutions.
• Secure a consistent, seamless positive customer experience through all channels by ensuring that your department is always striving to fulfill the omni channel customer experience.
• Promote and lead analysis of the overall performance through data & insights to be market relevant and drive growth.
• Secure competent and high-performing teams and leaders who inspire and empower every co-worker to recognize and understand their contribution.
• Identify and develop the many talents within your function to contribute to overall succession planning.
Deliver agreed goals and Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) by:
• Commercially driving sales through my short-term and long-term action plans.
• Analyzing your KPI's and working with your team to create meaningful actions to achieve our agreed goals.
• Controlling costs through working in a lean, simple, cost-conscious way using best practice and by encouraging the team to drive efficiency and productivity.
In this role you'll lead both the sales department and the IKEA Food department of the store. Your team consists of four shopkeepers, one commercial restaurant manager and one commercial activity leader - reporting directly to. You in turn report directly to Marina.
IKEA Gallerian is a VAPS (Value Added Participation Share) store with the goal to deliver and develop high end solutions - solution for customer, retail market with entrepreneurship and new ways of inspiring the customer.
Questions or support? Lets connect!
This is a full-time permanent position. Start date according to agreement. Last day to apply is the 19th of July.
You can send in your application, your CV and Cover Letter to: markus.meltzer@ingka.ikea.com
.
We look forward to your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-19
E-post: markus.meltzer@ingka.ikea.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Svenska Försäljnings AB
(org.nr 556074-7569)
Hamngatan 37 (visa karta
)
111 51 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ikea Gallerian Jobbnummer
8795253