Sales Manager (Head of Sales)
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2026-06-24
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Sales Manager (Head of Sales)
Swedish Nutra AB — Malmö, Sweden
About Swedish Nutra
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company and one of the Nordics' leading manufacturers of premium liquid vitamins and nutritional supplements — and the maker of Swedish Collagen, our beauty brand sold worldwide. We're a fast-growing business with global distribution, a warm and international team, and an enterprising environment where people get real room to develop and grow.
As we scale, we're looking for a Sales Manager (Head of Sales) to lead and grow our B2B sales across EU/UK and selected export markets.
About the role
This is a senior, hands-on commercial leadership role for someone who leads from the front. You'll personally open and close strategic accounts and key distributor partnerships while building, developing, and structuring the sales team and the process behind it. We want a sales leader the team can't out-sell — real field credibility, paired with the judgement to build people and structure in a scaling business. You report directly to the CEO/COO.
What you'll own
The sales number: revenue and gross margin across channels (targets set together with the CEO)
Front-line selling: personally opening and closing strategic accounts (major retail chains and pharmacy/drugstore groups) and signing and managing key distributor partners
Sales team leadership: leading, developing, and structuring the existing team, building a repeatable sales process, and recruiting new talent as we grow
Distributor strategy: identifying, recruiting, and managing distributors across EU/UK and export markets; building the distributor map and securing genuine commitment (volumes, marketing support)
Channel development: listings and growth across e-commerce, offline retail, and the salon/spa channel
Lead conversion: closing the leads our marketing engine generates and owning those relationships
Pricing and commercial strategy: over time, helping shape pricing and price strategy for our own brands, in partnership with and approved by the CEO
Scope: EU/UK as the primary focus, plus selected export markets outside the EU/UK. (This role does not cover the US market.)
What we're looking for
A strong B2B sales leader with proven field credibility — you still love to sell and to close
Real people-leadership experience: hiring, coaching, structuring, and managing a sales team to targets
Distributor and channel experience across EU/UK, and ideally export markets, with the judgement to read whether a partner will genuinely invest in the brand
Comfortable building structure and process in a fast-moving, scaling environment
Experience in supplements, health, beauty, FMCG, or a related field is a strong plus
Fluent English is essential — it is our working language and our team is international.
Willingness to travel across your markets
Malmö HQ as your home base
What we offer
A senior leadership role with real ownership of the sales number and the team
The autonomy to build the sales function and process from a strong base
A fast-growing, international company with a strong own-brand portfolio and global distribution
A warm, collaborative HQ in Malmö
Competitive salary with performance-based components, and room to grow with the company
How to apply
Send your application to hr@swedishnutra.com
Important: add job title Head of Sales in the subject line when applying.
Please include your CV and a personal letter.
Start date: as soon as possible.
Workplace: Swedish Nutra AB, Lodgatan 19, 211 24 Malmö.
Selection is ongoing — apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: hr@swedishnutra.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Sales Manager". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedish Nutra AB
(org.nr 559133-7273), http://www.swedishnutra.com
Lodgatan 19 (visa karta
)
211 24 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9976201