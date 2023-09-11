Sales Manager Europe
2023-09-11
4C Strategies is the leading provider of training readiness and organisational resilience solutions. With over 20 years of expertise, we support high-profile international institutions, global enterprises and armed forces across 100 countries. We help our customers to train effectively and be ready for the resilience challenges ahead.
Our innovative Exonaut® platform empowers capability development, building on key insights for when it matters the most. Our experts work alongside our customers, preparing their operations for the future, allowing them to transform training, rethink risk, manage crises, and uphold continuity. With offices around the world, we are never far away. Be Ready. Be Resilient. Foresee
Your role
As our European Sales Manager, you will be leading on strategic software deals and support organisations and corporations throughout Europe in their aim to digitise, integrate and improve their operational resilience. You will play an important role when we refine current and implement new business strategies to expand our sales within software and expert services.
You will be joining our European sales team and together with our Public & Corporate Sales Director Europe take lead in further expanding the knowledge about 4C over all sectors.
You will have all of Europe as your home turf, working closely with our UK, Nordic and International business development and marketing teams. The role will be based out of 4C's central Stockholm office with regular travel opportunities.
Your main responsibilities include
• Developing and implementing your own sales strategy for 4C's Exonaut® Resilience Platform as well as our expert services towards Corporate and Public clients
• Developing new and existing partnerships
• Delivering sales campaign activities
• Managing key accounts
• Overseeing the sales cycle from start to finish
Who you are
You are a resourceful self-starter with a developed network in both the Public and Private sectors and experience from working on the European market. You have a great drive and you can manage and lead complex and large software sales projects. You have an interest in making the world a safer place and want to be part of our mission to digitalise our customers' resilience, where crisis management, business continuity and risk management are all highly crucial.
You enjoy working with people from various backgrounds and are a team player who also takes pride in delivering a service to the best of your abilities.
In addition, you meet the following requirements:
• Proven commercial experience of B2B sales in the software and/or consulting services sectors
• Previous commercial experience developing new partnership and client portfolios
• Existing knowledge about the risk, business continuity and crisis management sectors, as well as sustainability and ESG.
• Previous commercial experience managing stakeholders' relationships up to C-level
• Ability to work under pressure to meet tight and sometimes challenging deadlines.
• Ability to present and demonstrate software solutions in a sales context
• Ability to prepare and deliver effective sales pitches, presentations, proposals and written tenders that match 4C solutions to customer requirements
Preferably, you speak one or more European languages (on top of the mandatory English) and have a good understanding of European institutions, for example EU.
Why join 4C Strategies?
4C Strategies is not just a software company, or a management consultancy, but a passionate, global team of crisis managers, software developers and training experts. It is this combination of digital innovation with industry expertise to build a safer society that makes us unique.
Our people make a difference. Our teams have the experience, dedication and know-how to tackle the major resilience and security challenges that lie ahead. 4C is an entrepreneurial company, with the opportunity for individual growth, collaboration and influencing the development of our military training and organisational resilience solutions. We operate with agile, cross-functional teams in Sweden, the UK and US, bringing together the best software and consulting talent.
Our work makes a difference. With 4C, you will support clients working in mission critical sectors around the globe, ranging from NATO, the EU and UN, to Fortune 500 companies, public safety agencies and critical infrastructure providers. Så ansöker du
