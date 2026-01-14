Sales Manager
Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Göteborg Visa alla säljarjobb i Göteborg
2026-01-14
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Sales Manager
Aptiv's Tech Center in Gothenburg is home to 140 employees representing more than 15 nationalities. Our office is always bustling with activity and optimism, partly owing to the fact that we are conveniently located next to the city's biggest holiday attraction, the historic Liseberg amusement park. At the Gothenburg Technical Center, we take small steps forward each day to continuously improve our quality, our tools, our processes and ourselves.
We are looking for a Sales Manager to join our Advanced Safety/User Experience division in Gothenburg.
Your role:
Establish proactive communication and relationship with customer to promote confidence and trust
New business growth as well as growth and value creation for existing customers and programs.
Managing commercial aspects including business planning, existing accounts, and identifying, quoting, and winning new business while increasing the size of the opportunity space with customer portfolio.
Lead quote process from customer request throughout the acquisition phase. Ensure customer demands are managed through the appropriate APTIV processes such that all responses are consistent with company goals and objectives
Work closely with cross functional teams in commercial discussions with customer and internally, including Project management, Engineering, Finance etc.
Execute the team's strategic plans for the customer, regularly report on progress of strategic goals and act to correct deviation/shortfall
Identify business development opportunities in your segment
Your background:
Strong focus on customer satisfaction and intimacy with a sense of urgency and bias for action
3<5 yrs Years of Relevant Experience
Education Background: Bachelor's Degree
Experience within automotive sales.
Experience within ASUX or ADAS is advantageous
Fluent English
Why join us?
You can grow at Aptiv. Aptiv provides an inclusive work environment where all individuals can grow and develop, regardless of gender, ethnicity or beliefs.
You can have an impact. Safety is a core Aptiv value; we want a safer world for us and our children, one with: Zero fatalities, Zero injuries, Zero accidents.
You have support. We ensure you have the resources and support you need to take care of your family and your physical and mental health with a competitive health insurance package.
Your Benefits at Aptiv:
Competitive compensation package.
Learning, professional growth and development in a world-recognized international environment.
Access to internal & external training, coaching & certifications.
Recognition for innovation and excellence.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Breakfast and fruit at the Molndalsvagen office served 3 days a week.
Opportunities to give back to the community.
Meaningful work that makes a difference in the world.
Apply today, and together let's change tomorrow! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aptiv Contract Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556541-7770)
Mölndalsvägen 36 (visa karta
)
412 63 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9684245