Sales Manager
2024-02-13
Join the Buzzador Team as a Sales Professional - Experts in Social Buzz Campaigns!
Are you a dynamic and skilled salesperson ready to make a significant impact in the social media marketing and word-of-mouth industry? Look no further! Buzzador, the authority on Social Buzz Campaigns and content creation for major brands in Europe, is expanding its team and looking for two talented Medior or Senior Sales Professionals to join our growing family.
Buzzador is trusted by great brands for getting social buzz. Our Clients receive flexible solutions that deliver thousands of mentions, beautiful images, reviews, genuine word-of-mouth, deep insights, and brand awareness across social channels.
We take pride in our innovative and dynamic approach, ensuring our clients stay ahead in the ever-evolving landscape of social media and consumer engagement.
Responsibilities
As a Sales Professional at Buzzador, you will play a pivotal role in driving business growth by identifying and securing opportunities for social buzz campaigns. Your responsibilities will include:
Cultivating and maintaining strong relationships with clients and key stakeholders.
Collaborating with the Buzzador team to develop tailored solutions for clients based on their unique needs.
Pitching our proposition to the leads.
Showcasing the success stories of our previous campaigns to potential clients.
Proactively identifying new business opportunities and approaching prospects through different communication channels (for example LinkedIn).
Convert the new business opportunities into client meetings.
Staying informed about industry trends.
Contributing to the ongoing refinement of our sales strategies.
Qualifications
Proven experience in sales, preferably in the online marketing industry.
Fluent in English and Swedish proficiency in another European language is highly preferable.
Experience in working with CRM systems, preferably Hubspot.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
A passion for innovation, demonstrated by understanding current trends in social media and consumer behavior.
Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.
You are entitled to work in Sweden or the Netherlands.
Confidence in pitching and presenting proposals and reports.
What we offer
An exciting opportunity to be part of a leading company in a rapidly growing industry.
A dynamic and inclusive work environment.
Remote working policy, we have an office in Epicenter (Stockholm city center).
Competitive salary.
We can offer a payroll or freelance working construction, based on your preference.
How to Apply
If you're ready to contribute to the success of Buzzador and elevate your career, send your resume and a compelling cover letter showcasing your sales achievements to recruitment agency Talent&Partner via work@talentpartner.se
or the link. Please specify your availability for an initial interview.
Buzzador is committed to diversity and inclusion. We encourage candidates from all backgrounds to apply.
