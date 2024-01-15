Sales Manager
Are you looking to join a truly unique AdTech company? Are you excited by working for a company focused on minimizing the carbon footprint within the digital media ecosystem? Do you have experience from sales in the media landscape? Then this is a perfect match!
About SeenThis
Since 2017, SeenThis has been evolving screen experiences for everyone, everywhere. With our groundbreaking adaptive streaming technology, we are transforming the distribution of digital content, to increase performance and reduce impact on the climate.
With billions of streams served for more than 2500 brands in over 40 countries, we are on a journey to reshape the internet - for good. And the X factor to this success is our people.
We are a tight-knit team of 100+ employees working across the globe from our offices in Stockholm, Oslo, London, Paris, Singapore, New York, and Sydney. We're growing at a rapid pace, across all business areas, and are constantly looking for new colleagues to join our team.
We hire the best people and believe in their ability to create success and grow at the same time. We are global, yet close to heart and we have ambitious goals, yet remain down-to-earth.
Do you want to be part of our expansion journey and have a lot of fun along the ride?
Join SeenThis!
About the role
As part of the sales team, you will build relationships and drive revenue across media agencies in Sweden. We are a dynamic, creative and passionate team, delivering market-leading creative and video streaming technology to tier one media agencies and brands. Your mission will be to get our product in front of many key agency decision-makers and play a key role in helping the team reach revenue targets.
Responsibilities
Work autonomously to build and grow relationships with key contacts throughout your agency patch in the Swedish market
Book and attend meetings with agency contacts pitching SeenThis, obtaining briefs and closing sales on a weekly basis
Work closely with the SeenThis creative team to produce mock-ups and market-leading video creative
Maintain frequent contact and communication with key stakeholders across client-based planning and buying teams to drive new revenue opportunities and grow repeat business
Ensure all sales, campaign information and creative assets are correctly uploaded to the SeenThis CRM platform
Deliver excellent levels of customer service
Qualifications
We're looking for a natural people-person who thrives in the digital media industry and who's motivated to build and maintain relationships in everyday interaction with clients. You are highly driven by your goals and work persistently, taking creative initiative to achieve them.
Requirements
Understanding of the media agency landscape and its inner workings, as well as proven success in chosen agency patch
Leveraging of existing contacts in the field
A proven background in agency sales with a consultative selling approach. Proven track record of seeking out and winning campaign revenue from Sweden based agencies
Commercially-minded with the ability to spot revenue opportunities and educate clients on new technology and commercial opportunities
Clear and concise communication and presentation skills
Application
We will begin reviewing applications from the beginning of January and initiating interviews for this role. We look forward to receiving your application!
Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.
If you have any questions please, contact Malin Rydbeck, Talent Acquisition Specialist at malin@seenthis.se
