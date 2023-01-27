Sales Manager
Danfoss AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Danfoss AB i Göteborg
, Älmhult
, Linköping
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Danfoss, we believe that energy-efficiency holds the answers to the challenges and opportunities posed by the world today. We encourage all our people to be digitally driven and do the extraordinary so that they question the accepted truths, dare to be bold, and take charge. And we do so in an environment of respect, trust, and entrepreneurship. We enable our customers to look for solutions to mitigate the issues of climate change or improve food supply or finding new ways to master urbanization or drive change through electrification and digitalization. We cannot accomplish anything without our high-performing and diverse teams who feel empowered.
Danfoss Leanheat® Building's AI based IoT solution monitors, controls and optimizes the indoor temperature and humidity of district heated buildings. Our solution improves the energy efficiency of properties, increases the operational efficiency of district heating companies and creates a healthier indoor climate for residents. Currently, Leanheat Building has been installed in 170,000 apartments around the world. Our business is growing internationally and currently we operate in Finland, Denmark, China, Sweden, Norway, Poland, and Germany.
We are now looking for an enthusiastic and self-driven Sales Manager to join our Sales Team in Sweden. As Sales Manager you will contribute to the achievement of our ambitious sales targets by driving new sales, developing our sales activity and maintaining good customer relationships.
We offer you an interesting position in our international Leanheat Sales Team where you can have an impact on buildings environmental load caused by heating. With our growing business, there is also plenty of room to develop. The position is located at any Danfoss location in Sweden and we are working in hybrid mode.
Job responsibilities
The Sales Manager's responsibilities include solution sales to Swedish building owners and district heating utilities, contract negotiations, promoting customer satisfaction and ensuring financial targets. In this role, you will be part of our international Sales Team driving Leanheat growth.
Furthermore, your responsibilities include:
Solution sales to new customers in targeted segments.
Cultivate effective long-term relationships with customers/potential customers through regular and meaningful contact.
Upsell new solutions to existing Leanheat customers.
Develop and implement sales strategy to expand existing customer base as well as identify new opportunities within assigned territory/markets/Industry. Identify and pursue business development opportunities in line with strategic growth plans
Participate public tenders concerning heating optimization.
Prepare and deliver product demonstrations and solution presentations (on-site or off-site) to potential and existing customers, industry groups and consultants.
Participate in sales meetings along with trade shows
Monitor customer support and satisfaction for technical solutions
Collaborate with other sales and technical staff to ensure opportunities are followed up and progressed
Maintain accurate records of sales pipeline
Background and skills
To be a successful in this role, you should have excellent sales, organizational and problem-solving skills. You should also possess strong communication, interpersonal, and customer service skills. Knowledge of municipal building owners and public frame agreements in Sweden is an asset.
A Bachelor's Degree or higher on relevant field.
5 or more years of proven sales experience in relevant industry.
Ability to influence high-level engagement and relationship building.
An excellent ability to listen, understand and deliver on customer needs and requirements.
Must be a team player and have excellent planning and prioritization skills to handle the varied workloads.
Must have the ability to construct detailed sales plans, develop, conduct training seminars, make presentations and prepare quotes and tenders.
Knowledge of public purchasing processes in Sweden
Good computer skills (MS Office)
Proficiency in Swedish and English
Excellent verbal and written communication, sales, and customer service skills
Current knowledge of industry trends and regulations is an advantage, but attitude and willingness to learn will take you a long way.
Ability to work within a diverse culture and a matrix communications environment
Interested in being part of the Danfoss Leanheat journey? Fill in the application! We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to send in your application at your earliest convenience. We do not have an application deadline but accept applications as long as the job is posted. We are eagerly waiting for your application!
For more information about the position, please contact Lauri Hiekkanen, Team Lead, Sales at +358407577985
Danfoss - Engineering Tomorrow
At Danfoss, we are engineering solutions that allow the world to use resources in smarter ways - driving the sustainable transformation of tomorrow. No transformation has ever been started without a group of passionate, dedicated and empowered people. We believe that innovation and great results are driven by the right mix of people with diverse backgrounds, personalities, skills, and perspectives, reflecting the world in which we do business. To make sure the mix of people works, we strive to create an inclusive work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated equally, respected, and valued for who they are. It is a strong priority within Danfoss to improve the health, working environment and safety of our employees.
Following our founder's mindset 'action speaks louder than words', we set ourselves ambitious targets to protect the environment by embarking on a plan to become CO2 neutral latest by 2030.
Danfoss is an EO employer and VEVRAA Federal Contractor. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, veteran status, or other protected category.[LH1] [LH2]
[LH1]Have we used this in Finland? Or is this whole structure with all this company info relevant?
[LH2] Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danfoss AB
(org.nr 556052-3903), https://www.danfoss.com/en/
Östra Hamngatan 16 (visa karta
)
411 09 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
7385853