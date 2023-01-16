Sales Manager
Riverty Sweden AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2023-01-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Riverty Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Varberg
eller i hela Sverige
Riverty is on a mission to change the perspective on financial services and has recently launched new financial products to help our customers to grow and expand their business within the subscription economy. We are now searching for a Sales Manager to join our scale-up team, hunting for new business.
You will work from our modern office in Stockholm and your area for your sales activities will be primarily Sweden, but you will have the opportunity to cooperate with peers also in other countries.
Joining our Sales team your focus will be to:
Involve in a senior team responsible for expanding our market shares with one of our latest financial products
Build sales pipeline within certain industries, with support from our Marketing and Center of Excellence teams
Hunt new logo sales and be responsible for reaching your revenue targets
Participate at relevant fairs and events and be an ambassador for our brand and our products
To succeed in this role, we believe you match the following criteria:
Minimum 2 years of B2B sales experience. Experience from the e-com or payment industry will be meritorious.
You recognize that in-depth industry and product acumen is key to your sales success
You meet customers with a "challenger sales" approach, clearly confident in your sales role
Although part of a team, you are proactive and ambitious to drive your sales funnel independently.
You are comfortable being accountable for all stages of the sales process, from cold calling to contract negotiation and signing.
Experience from using social media platforms, especially LinkedIn, to drive leads and to promote yourself
You are fluent in Swedish and English both orally and in written.
Benefits when joining the Riverty family
Competitive compensation package with fixed and variable components
International network and opportunities for further advancement within our company
Flexible working conditions
Great team mates and inspiring leaders
Collective agreement benefits like employment pension, insurances and regulated conditions for employment.
Wellbeing activities and health contribution allowances
Our vision is to become the most human centric fintech and in today's economic situation it is more important than ever to focus on financial sustainability from both a merchant and consumer perspective. Riverty operates in 13 markets and offers a variety of financial products covering the entire invoice lifecycle, including risk and invoice management to payments and debt collection. Our core industries are within ecom, Mobility, Telco, finance, Media and Health.
If you want to be a front runner working in an international fintech company with the mission to change perspectives on financial services - welcome with your application!
The last day for application is February 15th.
If you want to know more, please contact Peter Wilmenius at peter.wilmenius@riverty.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Riverty Sweden AB
(org.nr 556495-1704)
Torsgatan 26 (visa karta
)
113 21 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Kontor Kontakt
Vice President Sales
Peter Wilmenius peter.wilmenius@riverty.com Jobbnummer
7348971