Sales Manager - Volvo Cars

Company Description
Welcome to ETAS, a 100 percent subsidiary of the Bosch Group!
We are looking for a skilled Sales Manager for Volvo Cars.
Founded in 1994, ETAS GmbH is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, represented in twelve countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. ETAS' portfolio includes vehicle base software, middleware, development tools, cloud-based operations services, cybersecurity solutions, and end-to-end engineering and consulting services for the realization of software-defined vehicles. With our product solutions and services, we enable vehicle manufacturers and suppliers to develop, operate and secure differentiating vehicle software with increased efficiency.
ETAS has been a member of the fair company initiative since 2024.
The ETAS GmbH is looking forward to your application!
Job Description
Responsible for overall sales and acquisitions within the cross-functional customer team for the respective customer Volvo Cars
Define and ensure an aligned acquisition/pricing strategy across all acquisitions for the respective customer Volvo Cars
Select, define & apply acquisition tools aligned with GCT/EO
Identify acquisition-specific customer trends and requirements, market activities and competitor information in collaboration with EO
Obtain required releases compliant with ETAS Sales process standards
Prepare and trigger release of customer quotation letter, compliant with Sales Business Frames standards
Manage acquisition negotiations with released "bottom line"
Develop a deep understanding of the customers' use cases, technology challenges and pain points jointly with the regional solution field managers and bring them to agreement on ETAS' offering and value proposition; execute go-to-market strategies for new solutions
Leverage core stakeholders to succeed in acquisition projects and coordinate them as necessary in acquisition teams
Assure/prepare proper acquisition project hand-over and documentation with Customer Project Manager
Stable customer window throughout the product life cycle
Responsible for maintaining transparency across all Sales KPIs
Business planning, Acquisition reporting as well as profit & loss tracking, e.g. at commercial KPI reviews
Qualifications
You have successfully completed a technical or business degree (university/university of applied sciences) or have a comparable education in the field of automotive engineering or software development with a corresponding additional qualification
You have 5 years of relevant professional and industry experience in automotive key account management or technical sales (software / hardware)
You take great pleasure in continuously expanding your customer network and recognizing new business opportunities
You have a strong focus on closing deals and are motivated to realize commercial successes
Your thoughts and actions are characterized by a high goal and result orientation as well as a structured way of working
You are a networker and adept at shaping the customer interface, your thinking and actions are entrepreneurial and pursue a high level of goal and result orientation
Thanks to your confident communication skills, you can convince different stakeholders internally and externally at different hierarchical
We expect very good English language skills, ideally also German and Swedish language skills and a willingness to travel
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you:
Good view across the city of Göteborg from our new office in Citygate. Flexible work time and work place options, medical services, employee discounts, catering facilities, collective bargaining agreement, wellness contribution, access to local public transportation, parking, and room for creativity.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter.
