Sales Manager - Propeller (Aftermarket)
2024-09-14
Are you an outgoing and hardworking individual with a passion for the marine industry? We are looking for a Sales Manager to join our Aftermarket Sales Team in Kristinehamn. In this role, you will be responsible for managing day-to-day customer activities towards the Propeller division, driving upgrades, retrofit, and refit projects. You will play a crucial role in delivering customer satisfaction and driving business growth by identifying commercial opportunities and promoting plans and ideas successfully. If you are not afraid to challenge the status quo and have a customer-centric approach, we want to hear from you!
Drive impact through sales. Protecting People and Planet is our goal.
Responsibilities:
In this role, you will manage day-to-day customer activities within the Propeller division, drive upgrades, retrofit, and refit projects, and identify commercial opportunities to positively impact business growth and profitability. You will make an impact by convincing and persuading others, promoting plans and ideas successfully. Using a methodical and systematic approach, you will plan ahead, define clear priorities, and allocate your resources effectively. You will analyze complex issues and problems, making rational judgments, and demonstrate specialist knowledge and expertise in your area.
Qualifications and Experience:
We are seeking an outgoing, hardworking individual who is not afraid to challenge the status quo. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record in sales and customer relationship management, strong communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to work both independently as well as part of a team. Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities are essential, along with proficiency in using CRM systems and other sales-related software. A willingness to travel as required is necessary, and experience with hydrodynamic principles and applications in the marine industry is highly desirable. If you meet these qualifications and are ready to make a significant impact, get in touch by submitting your application!
At KONGSBERG, we believe that diversity fuels innovation. We encourage you to apply, even if you do not meet every requirement. Research shows that women and minority groups are less likely to apply to jobs unless they meet every single qualification. Your unique perspective is valuable to us. Your skills, attitude, and perspective could be exactly what we are looking for!
What we can offer:
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment with the possibility to work with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future. This is a position with a wide range of challenging tasks. Working within a world leading supplier of maritime solutions in an international environment and in multidisciplinary team collaboration, you will have ongoing opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a professional and personal level. Some travelling will be part of this role.
Kongsberg offers flexible working hours and the option to work partly remote based on your work tasks.
At KONGSBERG, "Protecting People and Planet" drives solutions, and diverse teams inspire innovation.
Work location: Kristinehamn - Sweden
Last day to apply 2024-10-01
For this position we work with personality and ability tests, which may be sent to you if you proceed in the process.
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments.
As our Sales Managers work with classified materials, security clearance and export control can be required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Point of contact:
Odd Erik Bjørkevoll, Head of Aftermarket Sales
• 47 95 213 603 odd.erik.bjorkevoll@km.kongsberg.com
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist
• 46(0)76 894 55 92, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales, and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn consists of 320 engaged people working with sales, research, development, design, service and assembly of market leading solutions for different types of vessels. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
Our Global Customer Support division is responsible for Kongsberg Maritime's services, upgrades, and support in the aftermarket. Our 3000 employees are present in 35 different countries around the world. During the operational lifetime of more than 30,000 installations, we ensure cost-efficient delivery of services, upgrades, and spare parts in order to secure availability and predictability to our customers.
KONGSBERG is a leading global technology group. Throughout our proud 200 hundred-year history, we have continuously advanced, applying innovative solutions to the needs of our customers, partners, and society at large. We believe diversity is our strength. By fostering an inclusive and diverse culture, we nurture and ensure space for different perspectives and ideas. We are determined in our work to mature and improve our ability to utilize our diversity and culture of differences to create positive business results.
Protecting people and planet
