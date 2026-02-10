Sales Manager - Energy Transition
2026-02-10
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our journey as a Sales Manager in the Modernization & Upgrades team, where you'll champion global sales of Medium size Gas Turbines M&U products.
Imagine collaborating with regional entities and engaging directly with end customers, shaping tailored sales strategies alongside Regional Product Development Managers to meet ambitious annual targets. You'll take full ownership of the sales process, from prospect development to project handover, immersing yourself in diverse markets with up to 60 days of international travel each year.
Your expertise in energy transition and decarbonization will be key in delivering technically accurate and commercially compliant proposals, driving us toward our ambitious annual targets and supporting our sustainability mission. Step into a role where your strategic insights and collaborative spirit make a real impact! Ersättning
