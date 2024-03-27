Sales Manager - Bosch Power Solutions
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Job Description
At Bosch you will be part of the world's largest independent supplier to the Automotive industry and have the exciting opportunity to work towards AB Volvo. If you would you like to work with advanced sales in an international environment this could be your next career step.
In this role you will have the chance to work with complex technical sales directly towards our customer AB Volvo in Gothenburg. At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and you 'll become an important link between AB Volvo and Bosch. You will focus on components, systems and services within one or more of the following areas: combustion, exhaust aftertreatment, control systems, sensors, electromobility and hydrogen.
This role includes every step of sales process, from pre-sale, negotiations all the way to the start of production and the key to success is close collaborations both externally and internally. Your role is very independent while you have access to an incredible amount of expertise in the company. Bosch is driven by innovation and a sustainable future and you will have the chance to develop yourself both personally and professionally. The length of the sales project may vary from 2-5 years with change management along the way which is both challenging and an important part of the process.
You will also:
Focus your energy and drive to selling and promoting top of the line components and systems to your customer AB Volvo
Conduct visits at your customer on a weekly basis as well as occasional travels abroad
Expand and develop a strong internal network within this global organisation
Identify and take action on major sales opportunities
Offerings, pricing strategies, risk assessments while playing a crucial role as point of contact for you customer in this segment
Be part of an exciting future with high set goals
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we believe that you have a at least five years relevant work experience, preferably from the automotive industry. This is an international environment, and we are there for looking for someone who is driven by building a network internally and can work across boundaries in a global matrix organisation.
Building trustful long-term relationships in a multicultural environment comes naturally to you and you have the ability to work independently as well as in team constellations. You possess a high level of technical understanding in combination of a sales drive that will lead the projects in the right direction.
We would also like you to have:
Minimum a Bachelor's degree in engineering
High level of technical understanding, preferably from the automotive industry
Experience from complex technical project sales
Ability to travel abroad
Fluent in English and Swedish (written and spoken), German is a big bonus
Additional Information
Your future job location offers you:
Good view across the city of Gothenburg from our new office in Citygate. Flexible work time and work place options, medical services, employee discounts, catering facilities, collective bargaining agreement, wellness contribution, access to local public transportation, parking, and room for creativity.
Diversity is our strength! At Bosch we look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool.
Welcome with your application, including CV and cover letter.
