Sales job for native Swedish - Remote work

We are building up a completely remote sales team for our client in the education sector. This mean that you can live all over the world, as long as you can work in Swedish office hours.
You will be selling the online courses on behalf of our clients to Swedish clients.
But this is different than your normal ColdCall sales job where you are asked to call 200 people a day, and hopefully reach 5 friendly souls.
You will get a list of leads every day, and the amount of leads you need to handle will be in close coordination with the marketing department so you never get more leads than you can contact seriously. All leads are potential clients who has contacted us and asked us to follow up with their request for information.
We are building up a completely remote team, and you will have colleagues working from India, Sri Lanka, Spain and anywhere in the world, as long as you can work in Swedish time office hours and have a stable internet connection available.
You do not need experience, but you need to be vey quick to understand things, able to improvise and adapt to a daily worklife that can be changing according to our clients needs. We are building up an agile team of motivated and quick thinkers who can feel and adapt to our clients needs after just 20 seconds on the phone.
If this sounds like your next challenge, then do not hesitate in contacting us, and we set up a Zoom conversation.
