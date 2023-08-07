We are hiring Lash Artist for both full-time and part-time positions!

2023-08-07


4Ever Young Beauty is currently seeking a skilled and versatile Lash Artist to join our team. We are looking for someone experienced in both single and volume eyelash extensions, as well as lash lift and brow lift techniques. Having expertise in additional beauty treatments would be a definite advantage.
Initially, we are offering both full-time and part-time positions, depending on your availability. If you are dedicated, passionate, and ready to showcase your talent, please send your CV and a personal letter to linndq.bt@gmail.com.
Kindly include images of your work on clients, as this will help us assess your skills effectively.
Join our team at 4Ever Young Beauty and be a part of creating exceptional beauty experiences for our valued customers.
Apply today and take the next step in your career within the beauty industry.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-31
E-post: linndq.bt@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
LQ Beauty & Trading AB (org.nr 559275-4625)
Hälsingegatan 12 (visa karta)
113 23  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
4ever Young Beauty

Jobbnummer
8011714

