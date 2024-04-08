Sales Incentive Control Analyst to Samsung
Digitalenta AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-08
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digitalenta AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Gotland
, Älmhult
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
Everything we do at Samsung is driven by an unyielding passion for excellence-and an unfaltering commitment to develop the best products and services on the market. In today's fast-paced global economy, change is constant, and innovation is critical to a company's survival. As we have done for 80 years, we set our sights on the future, anticipating market needs and demands so we can steer our company toward long-term success.
As Sales Incentive Control Analyst, you will have an integral part in connecting our business strategies/deals with the actual customer performance, and make sure our customer's validation and payment is done in an efficient and timely way.
Why join our team?
Sales Incentive Control team consists of 10 analysts and belongs to Business Control department, supporting the group's mission to optimize sales, find cost efficiency and improve profit.
Our mission is to ensure all the contracted commercial terms and non-contracted sales deals/campaigns are validated based on customer's performance accurately and timely.
We are working tightly with our internal Sales & business divisions, as well as our customers; supporting internal and external stakeholders with clear guidance on the processes, and having good control on actual pending issues and KPIs; We have also good collaboration with our BI team who provides well-maintained database and systems to support our complex validation data logic.
Our team drives also various improvement projects with digitalization and visualization in focus to continuously adapt our processes to the dynamic and fast-moving industry.
We are a team with enthusiasm on improvement and efficiency, and at the same time, we have also the highest score (100/100) on team satisfaction (SCI 2023), and we are always willing to support each other.
What will this role achieve & what will your job scope be?
As a Sales Incentive Control Analyst, you will be the owner of your customers with good control on their sales deduction validation, and ensure the validation and settlements are proceeded accurately and efficiently, in which you will develop and maintain good customer relations.
You are the key person that being spider in the web supporting different stakeholders, and providing advices for actual solutions.
The key responsibilities include the following: Ensure accurate and efficient sales deduction validation for your customers, act as a cost controlling "gate keeper".
Good communication with your customers regarding validation result as well as reconcilation process
Support sales organization with relevant Contract T&C and Deal creation policy guidance, and provide suggestion on actual solutions.
Support with relevant Audit Risk controlling.
Data analysis and ad-hoc report
Support various improvement projects
What do we need for this role?
We would love to work with you who are analytical and accurate, structured, business oriented, and have great communication skills. You will be working with various systems as well as cubes, therefore good skills in excel together with interest and understanding of systems and datasets is essential to succeed in this role.
Ideally, you have also work experience within Economics/Finance/Business Admin/Accounting, with relevant bachelor's degree.
As a person, you have high sense of responsibility; you are open minded and flexible; you are good at working with people, at the same time also feel comfortable to work independently; You are solution oriented, and seeing challenges as opportunities to develop yourself.
You are used to working in a fast-paced environment without compromising the accuracy and quality of your work.
Other beneficial experiences to succeed even further in this position: SAP knowledge (or similar ERP systems)
Working with databases and invioces
Excellent English required, and good knowledge either in Swedish or Korean is a plus
Experience of working/studying in an international/multi-cultural environment.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.This is a temporary position from June 2024 to January 2025, and therefore no possibility to take any long vacation during the summertime. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se 0763175996 Jobbnummer
8595534