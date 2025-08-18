Sales Executive (Swedish Market)
2025-08-18
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
Do you want to be part of a growth adventure at one of the fastest growing software start-ups in retail?
Are you crazy passionate about meeting new people and helping customers achieve their goals? Do you not think about sales as sales but as meaningful relationships instead? And are you excited to be part of a fast-growing start-up? Then be brave and read further!
Who is ELISA?
ELISA or Easy Lives Sales is a software company whose product, ELISA, helps both physical and online retailers achieve ambitious sales results on social media via live shopping. Our mission is to empower retailers to establish a personal relationship with their customers in a digital age. With the use of our software robot, ELISA, it is easy for retailers to sell on social media. Our customers sell via live streams on Facebook and Instagram.
Within one year we grew to 500+ customers over 6 countries. And we just landed a 5M Euro capital injection from our strategical investor. Now, to accelerate our growth on the Swedish market, we are looking for a Sales Executive to help achieve our ambitions.
Who are you?
You are comfortable talking to and connecting with any type of person. You have a natural kind of likeability and trustworthiness over you. You are eager and confident, and setbacks won't hold you back. You are open for feedback and are always looking for ways to learn and improve yourself. You love to meet new people and going the extra mile to make (potential) customers happy.
Your competencies
You have great communicative skills, are organized, a self-starter and have an entrepreneurial mindset.
About the job and your responsibilities
We are looking for a trustworthy and skilled Sales Executive for our Swedish market and one who is ready to play a key role in our growth journey. You must be structured, strategic and proactive in your approach to customers, and it will be an advantage if you are outgoing and skilled in networking. You will become part of our revenue team and responsible for conducting outreach sales. The right candidate has experience building solid sales pipelines and a track record in sales.
You will get an attractive and market leading SaaS-product and a number of digital tools that can help you do sales.
Must-haves for the job
• You have a heart beating for sales
• You have a minimum of 2-5 years of experience working with B2B-sales
• You have a documented track-record in sales
• You have a high degree of business understanding and the ability to spot marketing and sales possibilities for our customers
• You are driven by goals and results
• You have a professional attitude and are trustworthy
• You are fluent in English and native in Swedish
• You are a skilled networker - listening, empathic and have a natural interest in getting to know people/potential customers
• You are self-motivated
• You have an approach that says 'how can we do this better?' instead of 'what do I benefit from this'?
Nice to have for the job
• Experience working for an e-commerce and/or SaaS Company
• Experience and/or network in retail
• Familiar with sales funnels and working with CRM systems such as Hubspot
You'll be working on...
The next big thing in retail! According to McKinsey & Company, live shopping is a rapidly growing sales channel, growing across the globe and has now taken off in Europe as well. You have the chance to empower retailers to have meaningful personal interactions with their customers online equaling the playing field where both large and small companies stand a chance again.
You'll love working here
At ELISA, we believe in an equal, open and flat organization structure. Do you have a great idea? Please share! You don't agree with the CEO's decision? Tell him! Here your opinion counts and your voice will be heard.
We are on an adventure together where you have the opportunity to grow your career along with the growth of our company. An ambitious and skilled individual will have the chance to increase both impact and responsibilities along the way.
Location
Working remotely is possible and an integrated part of our company culture. Our head office is in Aarhus (Denmark), and we would like you to be present there occasionally.
We are looking to staff a full-time position.
How to grab our attention
We would like to receive:
• Your motivational letter (very important)
• Your CV - and if you find a way to make your CV stand out, you might get us excited. At ELISA, we highly value personality and motivation!
For more information or questions visit www.elisa.io.
