About TrusTrace
Founded in 2016, TrusTrace offers a market-leading platform for supply chain traceability and compliance, enabling brands and suppliers worldwide to standardize how supply chain and material traceability data is captured, digitized and shared. TrusTrace is leading global-scale traceability programs for many of the world's largest brands. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with additional offices in India, France and the US.
About the role
The Sales Engineer will play a critical role in driving our customer acquisition and retention strategy in North Europe. This position involves setting up customer demos, responding to technical queries, including RFPs, and collaborating closely with our product and business services teams in Stockholm and India. The ideal candidate will work alongside the Front End Sales Representative in North Europe to ensure our offerings are perfectly aligned with the needs of the fashion and retail clients, facilitating strong market penetration and sales growth.
What you will do
Customer Engagement: Set up and conduct product demonstrations for potential clients, tailoring the presentation to meet their specific needs and challenges.
Technical Queries & RFPs: Serve as the primary point of contact for all technical queries and requests for proposals (RFPs) from prospective customers.
Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with product and business services teams based in Stockholm and India to ensure that the offerings are aligned with market needs and the company's strategic goals.
Sales Support: Collaborate with the Front End Sales Representative to develop and execute strategies for customer acquisition and retention in the North Europe market.
Market Analysis: Keep abreast of market trends, competitor activities, and customer feedback to inform sales strategies and product development.
Feedback Loop: Act as a liaison between customers and the product team, providing valuable feedback to help enhance the product and service offerings.
Who you might be
Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, Engineering, or related field.
Minimum of 3 years of experience in technical sales within the SaaS industry, with a strong preference for candidates who have experience in the fashion and retail sectors.
Demonstrable technical proficiency and the ability to communicate complex solutions effectively to a non-technical audience.
Outstanding communication, negotiation, and interpersonal skills.
Ability to collaborate with teams across different geographical locations and time zones.
Self-motivated, with a proven track record of achieving sales targets.
Availability to travel for client meetings and industry events.
What do we offer?
The opportunity to drive change and break new grounds to enhance and strengthen the visual identity of a growing global scale-up company, committed to accelerate sustainable transformation in fashion.
A competitive compensation package, including salary and performance-based incentive
A collaborative and innovative work environment where your ideas and contributions are valued
The chance to make a significant impact on the future of the fashion and retail through technology.
A hybrid work model.
A centrally located office in Stockholm in a co-working space with perks.
This role is a full time employment based in Stockholm, Sweden.
