Sales Director, Waterjets
2023-05-19
At Kongsberg, we believe in tackling challenging problems and delivering extreme performance for extreme conditions. We do that through excellent products and services developed for delivering the greatest benefits to our customers. We believe that we can achieve world class solutions through dedicated people and continuous improvement of our technology. We believe in a workplace characterized by diversity, and together we can create a work environment that brings out the best in everyone.
An exciting opportunity has arisen as the Global Sales and Marketing Division at Kongsberg Maritime is looking to find a customer-focused Sales Director, Waterjets - EMEA. In this role you will be an essential part of the dynamic global sales team while also working in close collaboration with the regional sales and product center.
As Sales Director, you will be responsible for defining and executing Waterjet sales strategy within the EMEA region. Your focus will be in handling the sales of Waterjet products within all customer segments. You will drive the sales process from start to finish, ensure that the commercial and technical requirements are met, and act as the voice of the customer in internal discussions. We are looking for someone with great negotiation skills and an ability to build and maintain long-lasting relationships with current and new clients.
Join now and challenge yourself daily while contributing to Kongsberg Maritime's ambitious goals in facing the challenges of today and delivering only the best to the customers.
Key accountabilities
Define and execute Waterjet Sales Strategy for EMEA region in close cooperation with Regional Sales and Global Customer Support
Drive profitable sales growth on current and new customers within the portfolio
Qualify commercial and technical requirements
Manage our bids / proposals, and close contracts on acceptable terms
Act as the voice of the customer in internal discussions
Lead in identifying and nurturing local sales leads through proactive customer development
Sales and "Flag-work" in defined segment towards customers, end-users, and designers
Train and develop local / regional sales personnel
Work with, and lead collaboration with market representatives
Qualifications and experience
Preferably at least a bachelor's degree in engineering, business or finance, or a solid background from the maritime industry
Good knowledge of marine environment and foreign trade
Preferably experience from customer interactions, sales, and strategic work
Ability to understand customer's decision-making procedure
Good co-operation skills, flexibility, and ability to maintain focus on the customer's needs
Willingness to travel
You are able to
act on own initiative, make things happen and accepts responsibility for the results
identify commercial opportunities and you have a strong positive impact on business growth and profitability
co-operate well with others, share knowledge, experience, information, and support others in the pursuit of team goals
focus on bottom-line results, identify potential risks, and monitor the financial impact of own activities
make an impact, convince, and persuade others and promote plans and ideas successfully
build a useful network of contacts and relationships and utilize it to achieve set goals
What we can offer
With us, you will be offered a competitive salary, good benefit package, flexible work hours, and good development opportunities in an international environment. In accordance with the remote work policy, you have the possibility for flexible remote work. By choosing us, you get to work in an inspiring and safe work-environment with sustainable and exciting solutions for the future.
Work location
Kokkola - Finland, Kristinehamn - Sweden, Amsterdam - Netherlands, UK or Spain are the preferred locations. For the right candidate we can consider any Kongsberg Maritime's locations in Europe.
Kongsberg Maritime, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is a global marine technology company, providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors including: merchant, offshore, subsea and naval. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 34 countries. Kongsberg Maritime has a commitment in Sustainable Development Goals and for us, the oceans and marine resources are important. We therefore strive to develop products that help reduce emissions and damage to life below water.
Our Global Sales and Marketing Division is a global function within Kongsberg Maritime, responsible for presenting the company's total scope of products and solutions towards customers and market place. The division has over the years built up a renowned customer focused organization, determined to continuously provide the most innovative and reliable marine systems that ensure optimal operations at sea.
