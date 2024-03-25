Sales Development Representative Nordics
Voyado AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Lund
, Åre
eller i hela Sverige
Joining the SDR team at Voyado is an incredible journey. It offers the opportunity to collaborate with brilliant minds and work with an amazing product. The team's spirit and culture are truly inspiring, fostering an environment where innovation and success thrive." - Sara Vada Palagi (https://www.linkedin.com/in/sara-vada-palagi/),
Business Development Manager @ Voyado
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels - online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, the Voyado customer experience cloud makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their businesses.
About the role
At Voyado, our Sales Development Representatives are vital to our company's success. In this role, you will have one mission - to drive immediate new revenue growth by identifying new business opportunities and creating brand awareness. You will be part of the Nordic Sales Development team and a key player in our high-performing sales team working towards the Nordic market. You will be working together with amazing colleagues who exemplify our core value and mentality of "We're in it together".
What you'll be up to
• Prospect new customers in the Nordic market, identify key people and qualify leads.
• Responsible for reaching out to new prospects via cold-calling, emails and LinkedIn to create opportunities.
• Work towards clear goals together with our Sales, Partner and Marketing teams - and celebrate together!
• Leverage the latest sales development technologies to create structure in your day-to-day tasks.
• Work to understand the retail market: future trends and way of work vs. challenges facing the retailers.
Your training will start with learning about our platform from the inside and out, so that you'll be able to effectively communicate our value proposition to decision makers, primarily in the retail industry. You'll become a true Voyado ambassador, often the first point of contact for new prospects and the one selling a vision, not a product.
So, who are you?
We are looking for a determined and results-oriented team player who is passionate about sales. We believe that you are all about providing a world-class customer experience and thrive in a fast-paced environment.
In either way, you're a natural connector, a true team-player, eager to develop yourself and passionate about e-commerce, retail and tech. Ideally you'd also bring along the following skills and background:
• Fluency in at least one Nordic language (Swedish, Norwegian, Danish or Finnish) and English
• Past sales experience
• Great networking skills
• A team player with a collaborative mindset
• Superb writing, communication, and listening skills; you understand objections and defeat them by turning skeptics into ecstatic new customers
• You can create structure out of data from multiple sources - a true admin pro
If you have previous experience of B2B- sales and cold calling, it's extra meritorious.
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
• An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
• Summits on a regular basis where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
• Opportunities for personal growth and learning in a dynamic and supportive environment.
Some of our benefits:
• 30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
• Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
• Breakfast buffet on Fridays
• Your choice of phone and gadget package
• 5000 SEK in wellness allowance
• A wellness hour a week
Ready to join the team?
Lovely! Applying is super easy. We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your role and what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in your application!
Additional information
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct a background check on the final candidate. We use background checks from Scandinavian Recruitment Intelligence (https://sri.se/?gclid=CjwKCAjwgviIBhBkEiwA10D2j5jxTpURheC3-0kygy7K_DHTTjcVon3-3nrRXPYijXWnTZ8QwuGXyRoCaQQQAvD_BwE).
Here (https://sri.se/faq-kandidat-bakgrundskontroll/)
you can read more about how a background check is done. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://voyado.com Arbetsplats
Voyado Kontakt
Emma Book emma.book@voyado.com +46 70 678 28 11 Jobbnummer
8565080