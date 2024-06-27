Sales Development Representative
2024-06-27
International Sales position
Do you want to work for a Swedish fast-moving, tech savvy, and international company?
Are you curious about starting or pursuing your career in consultative sales with the opportunity to develop your sales qualities?
Great! BIMobject's commercial team in Europe is looking for the next star to join us on our growth journey across the world!
What the International Sales role offers you
When joining the international sales position, you will gain both valuable insights on how an SaaS company operates and have a great opportunity to advance your career. Earn both a base + commission salary and get a brilliant add-on to your resume!
We hire on potential over experience. But don't worry; we'll ensure you're fully prepared and geared for success. How? Through awesome onboarding and great coaching from experienced colleagues as well as training & development sessions in everything from SaaS, the industry, and of course everything sales-related.
Why you'll like it here
BIMobject is the leading global marketplace for connecting designers and manufacturers. We develop a manufacturer's BIM files (a product's digital twin) and provide those assets for designers to access and specify into their digital design enabling faster, smarter and more sustainable buildings.
We are a fast growing SaaS company with clients and colleagues all over the world. We cherish the spirit of innovation with a playful working environment (including AW's and parties) where we experiment, learn, and help each other solve problems - big or small. Be a part of our startup mentality where your ideas are important!
We believe that you...
Don't necessarily have experience within the building industry, but a willingness to learn!
Are prestigeless, humble and friendly :)
Not afraid of picking up the phone and try other strategies to create new opportunities for the senior sales reps
Open to travel to exhibitions or other offices within BIMobject
Bring a high energy and an owner's mentality
Are curious about the SaaS industry and have previous experience within sales, support or service of any kind
Have great communication skills and are ambitious with a hunger for success
Have a university degree (or similar)
Are fluent in English & French. Additional European languages are a bonus.
The position is located at our office in Malmö.
What we do
The world is experiencing the greatest urbanisation in human history. New homes, workplaces, schools and hospitals are built at a pace of one New York City every month. For all the people of the world, this offers hope for a better life.
At the same time, construction poses an environmental threat. Buildings and construction account for 40 percent of the world's energy-related carbon dioxide emissions. We can't go on building like this!
We believe there is a way. Building better should be easy. So we are creating a place where all the people and products in our industry can come together, to change construction for a sustainable future.
Questions?
We can't wait to meet you!
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-14
