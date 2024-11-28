Sales Development Representative - Lumoa
Netigate AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Netigate AB i Stockholm
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
About Netigate featuring Lumoa
The acquisition of Lumoa by Netigate marks an exciting milestone in our journey to empower organizations with comprehensive feedback management solutions. By combining Netigate's industry-leading platform with Lumoa's advanced analytics capabilities, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Together, we will continue to innovate, evolve, and support our clients in achieving their objectives through actionable insights and exceptional experiences. We have offices in Stockholm, Frankfurt, Oslo, Warsaw, Berlin, and now Helsinki! Today, our customer base includes thousands of customers of all sizes and industries all over the world.
Your mission
We are looking for twoSales Development Representative (SDR) to join our Sales Development Team.In this position, you are the first point of contact for Lumoa prospects in the Nordic market. Your job is to research companies and prospects, reach out, build trust, understand the pain points, and explain how our product can ultimately deliver value to them. Your success is defined by the number of leads who meet the given criteria and are ready to take a meeting with one of our Sales Executives. The Sales Development Team, as well as the Sales, Marketing and the Product Team, will support you to reach your objectives. You will get access to advanced sales tools and techniques, learn how to leverage multiple channels and have access to a wide range of content that matches different stages of the customer journey.
For this role, we're ideally seeking someone who has demonstrated success in a similar role for at least 1 or 2 years. However, we also welcome candidates who are passionate about pursuing a career in sales, regardless of their level of experience.
Your key tasks and responsibilities will be:
Prospect potential Lumoacustomers
Reach out to prospects across different channels (email, call, LinkedIn, video outreach, and others)
Book sales meetings
Qualify prospects based on given criteria and further research accounts
Host qualification calls and nurture pre-sales leads
Your profile
Basic requirements:
Ideally 1 or 2 years of experience in a similar role, preferably in a Saas or B2B company, but not necessary.
Minimum Bachelor's Degree, preferably in Business.
Excellent English skills, both spoken and written. Fluency inSwedish is a must.
Experience working with businesses in theNordic region is merited, but not required.
Living nearby / possibility to travel to the Stockholm office regularly
General skills/competencies:
Crafting messages and sequences that resonate with a target prospect.
Delivering value across a variety of communication channels.
Handling objections.
Highlighting the value of our solution, also in comparison to alternatives.
Keeping track of numerous conversations for timely follow-up.
Organizing your own job independently.
During the hiring process, you will be asked to:
Attend a 30-min Screen Call with the Head of Talent
Attend a 45-min interview with the SDR Team Lead
Conduct a Case Study, where we will assess your writing, and pitching skills.
Life at Netigate featuring Lumoa
Everyday life at Netigate is a perfect hybrid of a high-energy, high-performance, and relaxed culture. We are passionate about our product and each other. We believe in the power of 'We' and we always have the best intentions in mind for each other and our customers. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Netigate AB
(org.nr 556576-0997), https://www.netigate.net/ Kontakt
Astrit Osmani +4915161602864 Jobbnummer
9035578