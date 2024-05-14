Sales Development Manager MAN Financial Services Area International
Scania CV AB / Chefsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla chefsjobb i Södertälje
2024-05-14
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
MAN Financial Services (MFS) provides Financial and Insurance Solutions as an integrated part of the MAN Truck & Bus (MTB) value proposition to the commercial vehicle segment. MFS is part of TRATON Financial Services (FS) who has the ambition to be the leading global commercial vehicle financial services firm making sustainable transportation a reality - through industry expertise, integrated solutions, and passionate people.
MAN Financial Services are organized in three Areas globally:
DACH - Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Europe - Rest of Europe
International - Rest of the world
The Sales Development Manager role is part of Area International and will focus on supporting the set-up, way of working and sales performance of new markets for MFS in Asia, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. In addition will also participate in various strategy execution project in close collaboration with other relevant MTB, MFS and TFS functions.
Responsibilities
The main responsibilities of the Sales Development Manager cover:
Support the MFS Business Units in Area International in regards to commercial readiness strategy and go-to market planning. Develop and manage templates, tools and process to create a coherent approach across Area International.
Drive the development of a MFS sales process & methods and a roadmap of business requirements and priorities for digital sales tools & Systems in MFS Area International. Work to be done in close collaboration with MTB Area International and other relevant functions in MTB and TFS.
Represent MFS Area International in various Business Development projects within MTB and TFS developing new business areas and offerings for MFS including taking an active role in supporting the business units within MFS.
The role reports to the Head of Area International MAN Financial Services, location based in Södertälje Sweden but will require travelling to Munich and other markets in Area International.
We look forward to your application!
Please apply no later than 2024-05-27. Selection will be done continuously. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Financial Services Jobbnummer
8679860