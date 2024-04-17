Sales Co-Worker Ikea Sundsvall.
2024-04-17
Get your IKEA career off to a head this summer! Sales co-worker IKEA Sundsvall.
We are now looking for more employees for our SALES department for the summer in our department store in Sundsvall. Do you have your own business on the side? Maybe the children have moved away from home? Or do you want a fresh start? No matter what you're up to today, get your IKEA career off to a head this summer!
ARE YOU THE ONE WE ARE LOOKING FOR?
To thrive at IKEA, you need to enjoy meeting other people, and you thrive in an environment where people are different and respect each other for their differences. You get energy from your colleagues when you develop and work together. Of course, you openly share your thoughts and ideas and are not afraid to make mistakes. Finally, you are passionate, just like us, for good customer service!
For us, it is important that you have an ambition to develop with the job and can see a future career within IKEA. Many of us who work at IKEA today have started with a job during the summer. Maybe you're the one who's involved in developing the IKEA of the future, in Sweden or abroad? With this said, you are of course welcome with your application even if you do not fully recognize yourself in our description of our dream candidate! We recruit with diversity in mind and look for potential as much as we look for experience, so if you are interested in IKEA and working with us, apply!
IS IKEA THE ONE YOU'RE LOOKING FOR?
Our IKEA culture is world-renowned. Our vision is simple: to create a better everyday life for the many people. This means that we want to make a positive impact wherever we operate; in people's lives, in communities and for the planet we share. We offer a workplace that is characterized by community, development and responsibility. You should know that our employees are our most important asset and that we are constantly working for equity, inclusion and equality.
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
This summer you may have the opportunity to work with us and your working hours vary between 05-19.30. We expect you to be able to work during all 10 weeks, (weeks 24-33). Of course, you will receive an introduction to your new job.
For this role, we already have preferred candidates!
Apply by sending your application via e-mail!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-27
E-post: jesper.borg@ingka.ikea.com
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Gesällvägen 1
863 41 SUNDSVALL
Ikea Sundsvall
