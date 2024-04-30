Digital Product Area Manager, Supply Chain Development
2024-04-30
Inter IKEA Group brings together three areas: Retail Concept, Range and Supply. Together we work constantly to improve the IKEA home furnishing offer and make it more accessible for the many people. You will be part of IKEA Supply and the Supply Chain Development organisation. IKEA Supply is responsible for securing that the product offer is produced and delivered to our customers. We lead the supply agenda across many functions and work together with all business areas, different business units, but also retail markets to secure customer availability in all markets and sales channels at lowest total cost.
Together, we create a workplace where everyone feels free to be themselves - to experiment, try new ways, and dare to ask, "What if...?" We believe in everyday personal growth and offer the opportunity to develop your career globally. At IKEA we have a vibrant culture where ideas are heard, where there is opportunity to learn new skills and where the goal always is "to create a better everyday life for the many people". We give down-to-earth, straightforward people the possibility to grow, both as individuals and in their professional roles. We offer this position in a fast paced, truly global environment with an endless supply of challenges and development opportunities.
We are setting the development agenda to keep IKEA leading in an uncertain and fast-moving environment. We drive the development and operation of our operating model through develop, run, and innovate the IKEA Capabilities, while using agile delivery methods and empowered, front-led teams. The new way of developing IKEA through processes, capabilities, and product & platform ways of working will impact far beyond Supply Chain Development and Supply. It relates to new ways of working in a cross functional dimension, connected to common planning and a roadmap framework for Inter IKEA. Supply will take lead to develop the following four IKEA capabilities: Manufacturing, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement, Logistics operations.
In this context we are looking for You who has passion for people and supply chain, who enjoys working in an international diverse environment and is driven by developing business through people, is able to lead through others, easily build strong relationships, create an atmosphere of trust, respect, togetherness, as well getting energy and motivation from securing excellence in running operations while contributing to global projects and assignments.
Job Description
We are now looking for a Digital Product Area Manager.
As a Digital Product Area Manager, you will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of digital products for a specified product area, in a way that supports horizontal movements across IKEA, ensuring that the whole digital product area has relevant and user-friendly digital products.
You are responsible for developing our digital capabilities and supporting both running business and future needs. You recruit, lead, coach, and develop the Digital Product Leaders, and Solution Owners, ensure a developing culture and supportive atmosphere making the IKEA Values living reality.
You enable that the digital product area has a flexible set-up to support business growth quickly responding changing and new trends.
You will also be responsible for cooperation with our business partners in a specific business area. You will be part of the Capability Procurement Group, which will create and implement the future procurement image at IKEA Supply. You will be a direct partner of the Business Owner Level 3 in a specific area of responsibility.
In this role you will report to the Supply Chain Development Area Manager in your assigned area Procurement Development, you will be permanent member of the Development Area management team and work closely with stakeholders across Inter IKEA as well as IKEA partners.
Qualifications
For the role of a Digital Product Area Manager, your main capabilities, knowledge, and skills are:
Extensive knowledge within the specified Digital Product Area
at least 3 years of experience in leading co-workers.
Solid experience as a leader in the business or in design of mainly digital products and you have a proven track record of successful digital products you were part of creating.
Knowledgeable in agile principles and ways of working with eg UX, digital product strategy, digital product visions and data-driven decision making.
Strong ability to communicate and act as a communication bridge between diverse business and digital competencies.
Strong capability to visualize concepts and ideas to build understanding and agreement on the way forward.
Ability to lead, coach, inspire and empower teams to be optimized for the desired outcomes.
Ability to build strong relations with peers and stakeholders, comfortable with complex prioritization and situations, and cross-functional leadership.
Good knowledge about the IKEA strategies, processes, and the digital landscape
understanding both, "the big picture" and the details, being able to transform the "big picture" into a vision and roadmap of the digital product area, its structural knowledge and learnings, and is able to clearly communicate the way forward.
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Hiring Manager Slawek Peter, slawomir.peter@inter.ikea.com
.
This position is located in one of our IKEA Supply locations in Älmhult, Sweden or Warsaw, Poland. Please note that we do only handle applications in English and no applications coming in by email.
We look forward to receiving your application at the latest 15th May, 2024.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those. Feel free to connect with the People & Culture representative Tomas Francl, tomas.francl@inter.ikea.com
.
The IKEA culture and values are crucial for our business and day to day work life. For you to thrive and grow further with IKEA, it is important that you share our values. You can read more regarding our values on the website www.ikea.com
or watching this video: https://bit.ly/ikea-what-if.
On our IKEA journey, we need passionate people who embrace change, dare to question, and want to make a difference with a meaning. If that sounds like you, come and join us. Together we can do great things.
