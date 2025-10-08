Sales and Technical Services Representative
Sherwin-Williams, founded in 1866, is a global leader in paints and coatings industry with $18 billion in sales and 140 manufacturing - distribution centers worldwide. We employ over 60,000 people across all regions embracing and celebrating our diversity. This is a place where you can share your strengths and explore your curiosity while helping us grow.
Sales and Technical Services Representative provides proper technical direction and assistance to Customers in Scandinavia, in relation to the the use of the product lines and facilitates account management with sales. Responsibilities include responding to complex questions and concerns, serving as an expert in a single technology, or working with multiple application technologies, and assisting customers with improving operational quality and efficiency. The Sr. Technical Service Representative receives general supervision, works with advanced or complex technologies, and uses general quality and analytical tools.
Responsibilities
Responds to questions and concerns from Customers regarding product lines and general operations; operates under general supervision and involves complex situations that require basic project management to be properly solved.
Provides technical direction and assistance to Customers on the use of product lines; serves as an expert in a single technology or applies a working knowledge of multiple technologies and may involve multiple sites.
Serves as an operational advisor to Customers by applying general quality tools and analytical concepts to assist with improving product quality and efficiency; receives direction or guidance on complex issues.
Serves as a liaison with sales by interacting with Line and Management associates, developing a complete understanding of needs and operations, and providing observations and leads to sales; receives direction from other personnel.
Performs account management activities by facilitating new or recurring orders, developing relationships with management, and resolving problems in conjunction with sales personnel.
May serve as a lead to medium level technical service representatives or other staff, which includes prioritizing and assigning work and determining work direction.
Performs other duties as assigned.
Qualifications
Min. 5 years of previous experience as a Technical Service Representative.
Bachelor's degree in Chemistry, Operations Management, or related field
Utilizing industry and product applications concepts and procedures.
Understanding of advanced technical principles and practices (lab, research, etc.).
Applying expert principles / practices within an area or general principles / practices in multiple service areas.
PC skills; Microsoft Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook).
Good knowledge of English.
Please note that Sherwin Williams is unable to respond to any enquiries, accept CVs or applications from Recruitment Agencies.
About Us
At Sherwin-Williams, our purpose is to inspire and improve the world by coloring and protecting what matters. Our paints, coatings and innovative solutions make the places and spaces in our world brighter and stronger. Your skills, talent and passion make it possible to live this purpose, and for customers and our business to achieve great results. Sherwin-Williams is a place that takes its stability, growth and momentum and translates it to possibility for our people. Our people are behind the strength of our success, and we invest and support you in:
Life ... with rewards, benefits and the flexibility to enhance your health and well-being
Career ... with opportunities to learn, develop new skills and grow your contribution
Connection ... with an inclusive team and commitment to our own and broader communities
It's all here for you... let's Create Your Possible
Eligibility to Work
You will need to provide proof of right to work. It is a condition of any offer of employment we make to you that you have the permission to work in the country for the role for which you are applying for.
Equal Opportunity Employer
An equal opportunity employer, all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against based on race, colour, religion or belief, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnic or national origin, disability, age pregnancy or maternity, marital or civil partner status, or any other protected characteristic prohibited by law.
