Sales and Marketing Support
2023-07-14
Are you looking for an interesting place to grow and learn new things? Are you motivated by exploring new paths? Is teamworking and helping customers or a colleague wherever needed in you DNA?
We are looking for an addition to our Sales and Marketing team to the start-up company Global Load Out Solutions AB, an entity in the Volvo Group. We are focusing on accelerating the commercialization of a set of Volvo digital innovations within mass logistics in the building and construction business. These digital services will support our customers to improve workflow, transparency of data, boost profitability and reduce environmental impact. We would like to see this role as a way into our company where the right person could grow and continue taking new responsibilities in either the Sales or Marketing. We are just starting our international journey now and we are building this company together!
In this role your key tasks will evolve around the two areas Sales and Marketing - but we have a lot to develop and experience so the role is not fixed - but the dancefloor is there! On the Sales side you will work in close contact with our Agent Development Managers that are starting up sales partners in new countries. Another task could be working with the administration of Sales, supporting our CRM system to best standard.
On the Marketing side you will set up a plan together with the Agent Development Managers for each country we start up in to plan out how, when, and what we will do on Marketing. See to it that all marketing material get translated, do we need any special messages for this country?
Who we think you are
We believe you could be quite newly graduated with some type Sales and/or Marketing university education. You could have acquired some experience from B2B sales, preferable Software/SaaS but you are for sure interested in new digital tools. You are service minded, flexible and always strive to understand customer requirements and try to find the best possible solution. Another competence of yours is that you are good at planning, and you are thorough - you have patience with the details until all is correct. Good communication skills in both Swedish and English are necessary for this role and we believe you have one more major European language up your sleeve. You have a strong self-drive and want to have an impact in the organization you chose to belong to.
And you are most definitely looking for an adventure!
Does this sound as your next journey? Don't hesitate to apply!
Looking forward to reading your application!
Annika Nissen, Managing Director
Tel. +46 730 76 26 07
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
About us
Global Load Out Solutions AB is a member in the Volvo Group focusing on digital services in the building and construction business. The company was launched by Volvo Construction Equipment and has set up office in the city centre of Lund.
