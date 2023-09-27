Sales and Development Manager
2023-09-27
Right now, at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions and Rock Tools, we're looking for an outgoing and inclusive individual to join us as Sales Support and Development Manager for two of our regions. We believe that collaboration enables innovation - and by putting our customers in focus, we make sure to provide the best services possible. Are you service-minded like us, and want to make people come together in order to achieve great things? Then you might be the perfect fit!
What you will do
In this position, you mix a strategic approach with operational performance on the border between technology and the commercial world. Your primary responsibility is to support our Sales Areas in developing and realizing their Rock Tools strategies and execution plans to drive successful implementation. You coordinate alignment on priorities and support the execution of strategic projects and activity plans, involving key stakeholders from other Divisions. You're the link between our sales teams and the Division backline organization, including supply, our product lines, and other important stakeholders.
Other vital parts included in this role are gaining market intelligence, sustaining deep insight into competitor activities, and building a deeper understanding of customers' value perception and future directions. Acting as our global topic expert, you facilitate training and learning sessions with the Rock Tools sales team and other key stakeholders. Together with the Sales Areas, also defining go-to-market strategies regionally and for the global market.
The regions in focus are Central and South Africa. The position is located in Sandviken or close to our customers in the regions mentioned, and you report to the Head of Sales Support and Development.
What you need to succeed
We're looking for someone with a degree in Business Administration or Engineering. You're business and customer-focused and you have a genuine interest in the industry that we're in, accompanied ideally by a background within an industrial company, or in the field of mining and construction.
Who you are makes all the difference! Always keeping the business and our customers in the spotlight, you pave the way for great collaborations and impressive performance, as you genuinely understand the power of true teamwork. You're self-motivated and organized, capable of facilitating and driving the completion of complex matters. Communication, problem-solving, and commitment are your standard tools for success, and your strategic and analytical approach helps you plan the future. You're skilled at pipeline management and being on top of our business with a clear aim to grow - by being the best and most inspiring product and service provider in the market.
What about us
Sandvik is a global high-tech engineering group with a decentralized way of working and a culture were focusing on customer value, sustainable business, innovation, fair play, continuous improvements and strong performance are encouraged. For us, it is clear that diversity of experience, perspective and background forms a solid foundation for achieving great results. Learn more about our business by visiting or website, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Application
Send your application no later than October 13, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0060003).
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Maria Hugosson, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 214 16 01
För frågor angående rekryteringsprocessen kontakta HR Services på hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2021, sales were approximately 41 billion SEK with about 15,600 employees. Så ansöker du
