Sales and Business Development Manager to Rottneros Packaging
Nexer Recruit AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer Recruit AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Södertälje
, Sigtuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you tired of over-engineered plastic food packaging and passionate about sustainable products made from renewable raw materials?! Do you have a proven track record of successful business development within the packaging industry in the European market? If so, this is an amazing opportunity for you to join Rottneros Packaging and to play a key role in their expansion of molded fiber product.
YOU WILL
As the Sales and Business Development Manager at Rottneros Packaging your main responsibility will be to create and execute on an all-round market strategy through general sales and business development activities to secure its rapid expansion on the European market. You will broaden their presence on the European market, be part of the management team and report directly to the Site Manager in Sunne, Sweden. You will be their first employee on the field, focusing on sales expansion within new and existing markets. Through networking and building partnerships, you will be representing the company externally.
You may work independently from your home office somewhere in Sweden, the Benelux region or in Poland where the show-case-factory will be located. Simultaneously, you will work closely with R&D at the site in Sunne, Sweden.
Specific duties:
• Staying updated on new developments and market trends within the packaging industry and subsequently communicate these back to the management team and R&D
• Assess customer needs and their potential
• Build your network among packaging companies and brand owners to increase awareness of Rottneros technology and products
YOU ARE
We are looking for a self-driven individual with a broad technical knowledge of the packaging industry and its products. You are fluent in English and ideally also one or two more European languages.
Profile requirements:
• Good understanding and a well-established network within the packaging industry in Europe
• A documented history of profitable growth and successful business development/sales experience
• Ideally relevant University Degree
• Knowledge of pulp and paper is meritorious
In summary, we are looking for an individual with a strong commercial mindset and good technical know-how. As a person we would like you to have a structured way of working, a hands-on approach and that you easily adapt to change. We are looking for someone that is result oriented and with strong communication skills.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Please contact recruitment consultant Linda Samuelsson at linda.samuelsson@nexergroup.com
, +46702163752 should you want to learn more about the position. We are looking forward to hearing from you! Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Recruit AB
(org.nr 556975-4970) Kontakt
Nexer Recruit sigmarecruit@sigma.se Jobbnummer
7294559