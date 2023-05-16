Sales and Business Development Leader for a client in Malmö
2023-05-16
Our customer is looking for a Sales and Business Development Leader, who can contribute with their expertise in producing new lasting customer relationships. In this role you will be responsible for handling international demand for the customers solutions. You will have an important role in making profits, providing good customer service, and translating those needs into business. You are also ready to work in a collaborative international and multicultural work environment, and run, manage, and engage internal and external investors with energy and enthusiasm.
Your job assignments will be be:
• Identify and complete sales strategies to obtain business goals
• Build and operate lasting relationships with partners, buyers, and possibilities through insightful and positive communication
• Contact potential clients and partners through meetings, both sales calls and social channels
• Explore and find sell trends, potential associations, key stakeholder roles, purchasing groups as well as customer needs.
• Moderate and encourage leads
• Establish organized sales reporting to share with managers and the team, to present through digital presentations and meetings on site
• Use different selling instruments and social media tools
• Manage the costs for sales activities
Personality traits:
• Positive and outgoing person
• Good communicator, service-minded, customer-oriented
• Strong business judgement, negotiation skills
• Structured, result orientated, manage the costs of customer engagements
• Independent and solution-focused
Requirements for the role:
• A sales manager that wants to grow professionally at a fast pace
• Interested in digital solutions at a fast-growing company.
• Experienced in the customer engagement process, withing contract negotiation, lead- and post-sales management
• Knowledge within business authority and sales contracts
• Has understanding of telecommunication and cloud-technologies
• Experienced in: pharmaceuticals, health and wellness and occupational health and safety
• Good at holding engaging presentations
• Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Tillträde och ansökan
Start: As soon as possible
End: 2023-09-30 (with possibility for extension for 6 months)
Deadline: 2023-05-22
Location: Malmö
Selections and interviews are ongoing!
