Sales Analyst to Samsung
2024-01-05
Would you like to be a part of a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry with many opportunities to grow and develop? Samsung is looking for their next Sales Analyst, maybe that is you?
OM TJÄNSTEN
Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working at Samsung you must be a doer and a person who appreciate tempo, change and take own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other at Samsung, and we want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes.
The purpose of the role includes communicating sales and market insights for Mobile Experience (MX) product groups by driving and providing actionable insights based on external and internal sources, analysis and evaluation. Move beyond analysis and reach for action, in order to increase efficiency and sell-out.
We are now helping Samsung to find a business- and customer oriented Sales Analyst with strong analytical skills, for an exciting 2 year assignment (6 months probationary period). As a Sales Analyst, you will have an integral part in ensuring Samsung stays on top of the market and continues to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Evaluate sell-out data and trends together with market activities
• Sell out trend and promotional impact reports
• Internal data such as profitability and return on investment etc.
• Market insight reports (e.g. GfK reports)
• Consumer Market Insights (e.g. Kantar Reports)
• Global trend reports as shared by global teams
• Competitor analysis based on publically available data
• Communicate insights in a clear and concise manner in a way that drives action and make impact
• Develop tools and processes to improve capability across the team and make it visual and impactful
• Ensure deliverables with clear actionable recommendation and drive action to contribute toward commercialized ideas and customer team success
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• University degree, major in business administration, economics, statistics, engineering or similar
• Preferably 1-2 years in similar role, eg Junior Business Controller, BI Power user, Market Intelligence Analyst, etc
• Considerable experience in data validation and cross reference comparison
• Advanced Excel competence
• Knowledge in Tableau, Qlik Sens, Power BI or similar BI system
• Fluent in English (both written and verbal)
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from Nordic matrix organization
• Industry knowledge
To succeed in the role it is important that you are business and customer oriented and are able to work effectively and in an inclusive manner with both individuals and groups of people that have diverse styles, abilities and motivation. As a person, you take ownership by being proactive, structured and finalize work independently. You have strong numerical and analytical skills with experience of translating data from multiple sources into intuitive reports through data visualization.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
