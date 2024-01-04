Sales Analyst to Samsung
2024-01-04
We are now looking for a Sales Analyst to join Samsung Nordics HQ (situated in Kista, Stockholm). As a Sales Analyst, you will have an integral part in ensuring Samsung stays on top of the market and continues to enrich and simplify the consumers' lives.
Purpose of the job:
Communicating sales and market insights for Mobile Experience (MX) product groups by driving and providing actionable insights based on external and internal sources, analysis and evaluation. Move beyond analysis and reach for action, in order to increase efficiency and sell-out.
Key responsibilities include:
• Evaluate sell-out data and trends together with market activities such as:
• Sell out trend and promotional impact reports
• Internal data such as profitability and return on investment etc.
• Market insight reports (e.g., GfK reports)
• Consumer Market Insights (e.g., Kantar Reports)
• Global trend reports as shared by global teams
• Competitor analysis based on publicly available data.
• Identify and manage various sources of data and information. Translate data into insights to guide strategic decision making across the MX organization
• Communicate insights in a clear and concise manner in a way that drives action and make impact
• Develop tools and processes to improve capability across the team and make it visual and impactful
• Proactively lead analyses to address business needs, opportunities & issues
• Provide feedback, insights and recommendations for improving Samsung MX business performance and profitability
• Ensure deliverables with clear actionable recommendation and drive action to contribute toward commercialized ideas and customer team success
Experience required:
• Preferably 1-2 years in similar role, e.g., Junior Business Controller, BI Power user, Market Intelligence Analyst, etc.
• University degree, major in business administration, economics, statistics, engineering or similar
• Considerable experience in data validation and cross reference comparisons
• Documented experience visualizing data and actionable insights
• Industry knowledge is a big plus
• Experience from Nordic matrix organization is a merit
Skills & attributes:
• Strong numerical and analytical skills with experience of translating data from multiple sources into intuitive reports through data visualization
• Advanced Excel competence
• Tableau, Qlik Sens, Power BI or similar BI system knowledge is key
• Fluent in English (both written and verbal)
In this role, it is important that you are business and customer oriented and are able to work effectively and in an inclusive manner with both individuals and groups of people that have diverse styles, abilities and motivation. As a person, you take ownership by being proactive, structured and finalize work independently. Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast-moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop.
About the assignment
For this assignment you will be hired as a full-time consultant by Digitalenta. We offer our consultants a generous package including healthcare allowance, insurance policy, paid vacation days and pension savings. In addition, you'll also have a dedicated consultant manager available throughout your employment with us, in addition to optional networking activities with our network of consultants.
The assignment is full-time, starting as soon as possible and until further notice.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digitalenta AB
(org.nr 559248-0486), https://www.digitalenta.se Arbetsplats
Digitalenta Kontakt
Maria Levander maria@digitalenta.se
8369638